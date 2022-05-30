Asian insurer FWD delays $1 bln Hong Kong IPO- sources

HONG KONG, May 31 (Reuters) - Asian insurer FWD Group has delayed its $1 billion Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) because of volatile financial markets, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

FWD declined to comment. The sources could not be named as the information was not yet made public.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Scott.Murdoch@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.