Asian governance standards come under scrutiny

SINGAPORE, Mar 9 (IFR) - The recent attention given to Adani Group and its group structure has highlighted the importance of clear corporate governance practices. But the best practices in some Asian companies may fall short of western investors’ standards.

In particular, many Asian companies have very concentrated ownership structures. Family participation and government links are common.

Chairman and founder of Adani Group Gautam Adani, for example, has surrounded himself with family members, including his brothers, as company leaders.

As another recent example, China's Country Garden Holdings announced that its chairman and executive director Yeung Kwok Keung was resigning, and his daughter Yang Huiyan would replace him. Moody's wrote on March 2 in response that Country Garden's decision was "a typical management succession within a family-run business" and had no effect on the company's rating.

The risks associated with family-controlled companies often come in the form of "related party transactions". India has long struggled with the disclosures and checks of the related party transactions, which can benefit families or individuals rather than companies and shareholders. Part of the Securities and Exchange Board of India's investigation into the allegations against Adani includes whether the company failed to disclose related party transactions. Adani has denied the charges.

Generally, independent representation on boards in Asia is low, with insiders and executives often making up a board. The closed nature of the structure sometimes includes a joint chairman and CEO role, or the chairman position is filled by a former CEO.

Japan has been notorious for its closed boards, but reforms started under former prime minister Shinzo Abe have moved to align structures closer to those in the west to include external monitoring. Japan's first corporate governance code was introduced in 2015.

China has moved in the opposite direction, with President Xi Jinping's "rectification" initiative tamping down on the private sector. The country is pushing its state-owned enterprises to dominate the market, with "mixed ownership" companies also playing a notable role. Investors in these mixed ownership companies, which include both state and private shareholders, will need to be aware of the varying degrees of state influence in a company. For example, earlier this year China snapped up shares in units of technology giants Alibaba Group Holdings and Tencent Holdings to give the government greater control over online content.

Even in cases where regulators mandate that independent directors play a role in companies, the lack of term limits can hinder the benefits of having these outsiders on the board. In the UK and France, corporate governance codes deem directors to no longer be independent after terms of nine and 12 years, respectively. In Hong Kong, once independent directors have served nine years, shareholders need to approve an extension, but there is no limit on the total length of time they can serve.

In a late 2021 call for more independence on Hong Kong company boards, the CFA Institute pointed out that the longest-serving director at a Hong Kong-listed company had been on the same board for 47 years. The man had been a director since 1974 and an independent non-executive director since 2000.

One Asia-based analyst said that in cases of family-run businesses it is important for investors to understand the controlling family’s character. The analyst said the emergence of ESG investing standards in recent years had driven assessment for governance that looks at factors such as diversity on boards rather than the character of the owners. “[Adani shows] it is still important to focus on the company commitment to not just seeming to be doing the right thing, but actually doing the right thing,” he said.

It is often not until a company is in trouble that people begin to inquire about governance practices, said Henry Hofman, ESG research director for corporate governance at Sustainalytics. “It’s when things go wrong that people start asking questions,” he said.

Hofman said he has seen an uptick in engagement between Sustainalytics and Asian companies, as the latter try to understand their ratings more. Corporations are keen to understand what are considered best practices by investors or to better explain how their practices are meeting standards. Local standards for company structures and language used can create confusion.

“Not everyone is trying to ultimately seek what is predominately a western view of what corporate governance should look like,” said Hofman.

And complying with local regulations does not necessarily indicate good corporate governance. Sources said appointing an independent director who is available to speak with investors is one way to improve transparency and comfort investors. Disclosing remuneration practices is another.

Singapore has recently taken a step toward instituting such standards. In January, Singapore Exchange announced that it is updating its regulations to require companies to disclose chief executive and individual director salaries in annual reports for financial years ending on or after December 31 2024. Additionally, independent directors will have tenure limits of nine years.

India already has a rule limiting independent directors to two five-year terms.

“Details like remuneration, significant shareholders, independence of boards and sub-committees, these are all factors that help investors make better judgements about the governance quality of a company,” said Daniel Ng, investment manager of Asian equities at Abrdn. “This is particularly so in Asia where investors could be investing in a publicly listed family business. In these cases, investors should be asking questions about the extent of involvement of the family on the board as well as in management.”

Part of the trepidation around the latest round of governance issues in Asia is that many companies are relatively new to the market and did not go through the Asian financial crisis, nor have they dealt with restructurings. In contrast to South-East Asian companies that have been around longer, younger borrowers from India and China are just now seeing their first default cycle, said Sandra Chow, co-head of Asia Pacific research at CreditSights. The market is watching how these borrowers treat creditors in the face of financial stress, she said.

But investors should not wait for companies to take the initiative to make disclosures. “At the end of the day, it’s really down to the investors to push back if they have corporate governance concerns,” said Chow.

