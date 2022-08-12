Asian demand for beef to remain strong as region's per-capita consumption still low -JBS
SAO PAULO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, is bullish on the outlook for beef sales to Asian countries, mainly China, as per-capita beef consumption in the region remains low, Chief Executive Gilberto Tomazoni said on Friday during a call to discuss second-quarter earnings.
"The rise in beef imports is structural in Asia given the improvement in [consumers'] purchasing power," Tomazoni said.
JBS sells beef to Asian clients using multiple exporting plants located in countries like Brazil and the United States.
(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Mark Porter)
