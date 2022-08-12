US Markets

Asian demand for beef to remain strong as region's per-capita consumption still low -JBS

Contributor
Ana Mano Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, is bullish on the outlook for beef sales to Asian countries, mainly China, as per-capita beef consumption in the region remains low, Chief Executive Gilberto Tomazoni said on Friday during a call to discuss second-quarter earnings.

SAO PAULO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, is bullish on the outlook for beef sales to Asian countries, mainly China, as per-capita beef consumption in the region remains low, Chief Executive Gilberto Tomazoni said on Friday during a call to discuss second-quarter earnings.

"The rise in beef imports is structural in Asia given the improvement in [consumers'] purchasing power," Tomazoni said.

JBS sells beef to Asian clients using multiple exporting plants located in countries like Brazil and the United States.

(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Mark Porter)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular