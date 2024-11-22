Asian Citrus Holdings Ventures into Cryptocurrency Market with Bitcoin

Asian Citrus Holdings (HK:0073) has released an update.

Asian Citrus Holdings Limited has made a significant move into the cryptocurrency market by acquiring 8.5 units of Bitcoin for approximately USD 820,000, funded by internal resources. The board considers these acquisitions fair and beneficial for the company and its shareholders. These transactions are classified as discloseable under Hong Kong’s listing rules due to their scale relative to the company’s size.

