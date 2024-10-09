Asian Bitcoiners Are Profit Maximalists

WHAT WE’RE READING: Blockspace Media

A recent Blockspace article deeply resonated with me as someone who's lived in Asia and the West. It examined how Asia-based Bitcoiners are mostly profit maximalists, not philosophically driven Bitcoin maxis.

This rang true from my experience. When I meet Asian Bitcoiners, money and profit seem to be the primary motivators. Contrast that to Westerners, who often cite the cypherpunk, privacy, and political ideals behind Bitcoin.

Of course, this is a broad generalization. Many exceptions exist across both continents, but the general lens is that each side’s views on Bitcoin differ substantially.

Cultural and economic differences likely drive this divide. Western Bitcoiners are often born into prosperity with strong infrastructure. Money itself doesn't captivate them, as it's abundantly available. Thus, they have the luxury of prioritizing loftier Bitcoin goals like privacy, censorship resistance, and decentralization.

Meanwhile, many Asian Bitcoiners grew up poor, struggling for money amidst crumbling infrastructure. When they discover Bitcoin, it understandably represents financial opportunity above all else. After lacking money their whole lives, profits take precedence over philosophical concerns.



A prime example is the common maxi argument against altcoins - that they lose value against Bitcoin over time. This philosophical stance falls flat in Asia where people judge investments based on empirical results measured in fiat gains. If an altcoin generates a 20x fiat return, Asians won't care that it dropped 98% against Bitcoin. Their profit-centric framework renders certain Western philosophical arguments ineffective.

You can see the results where Bitcoin maximalism thrives – predominantly in the West. Asia has practically no maxis comparatively. Again, incentives align. When your sole goal is profit maximization, altcoins and tokens become fair game.

That's why we are seeing more Bitcoin season 2 projects emerging from Asia, which will continue to be the case.

This isn't to say one mindset is superior. Both are integral to Bitcoin's success. Asian business drive adoption at all costs, and provide the capitalist engine. Western idealism keeps the protocol ethos on track. Together they produce the checks and balances Bitcoin needs to thrive.

Observing Asia's profit-first mentality versus the West's ideological leanings provides insight into Bitcoin's cultural landscape. Neither outlook is right or wrong per se. By understanding both mentalities, Bitcoin can synthesize the best of both worlds.

