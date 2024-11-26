Asiamet Resources Names New Head of Corporate Finance

Asiamet Resources (GB:ARS) has released an update.
Asiamet Resources has appointed Mudit Goenka as the new Head of Corporate Finance, bringing extensive experience in investment banking to drive the financing of their BKM copper project. With a strong background in debt financing and capital markets, Goenka is expected to enhance the company’s project financing strategies. Meanwhile, James Deo, who has been pivotal in Asiamet’s management, will be leaving the company at the end of the year.
