US Markets
FCX

ASIACOPPERWEEK-Freeport settles six-year high copper charges for 2023 with Chinese smelters - source

Credit: REUTERS/Carlos Barria

November 24, 2022 — 06:00 pm EST

Written by Mai Nguyen for Reuters ->

By Mai Nguyen

SINGAPORE, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Miner Freeport-McMoRan FCX.N has agreed treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) of $88 a tonne and 8.8 cents per pound for copper concentrate supply in 2023 with Chinese smelters, a source close to negotiations said on Thursday.

The charges, paid by miners to smelters to process ore into refined metal, are the highest since 2017 and 35% higher than the 2022 benchmark, due to an expected oversupply of copper concentrate.

"The general view (previously) was around $80-$85 but the sentiment had shifted more towards the $85-$90 range in recent weeks," said analyst Craig Lang of consultancy firm CRU.

"It was quite a common view across the market that next year would see a surplus approaching 300,000 tonnes of copper concentrate," he said.

This year the benchmark was set at $65 per tonne and 6.5 cents per pound, but China's top copper smelters had already lifted their floor TC/RCs in the fourth quarter to a five-year high at $93/9.3c due to a supply glut.

Spot treatment charges in China AM-CN-CUCONC assessed by Asian Metal stood at $85.50 a tonne on Nov. 17, up 43.7% from the beginning of this year and higher than the annual benchmark.

The TC/RCs benchmark, referenced in supply contracts globally, is usually taken from the first settlement between a major miner and a smelter in top copper consumer China in annual negotiations.

TC/RCs rise when more supply is available and smelters can demand better terms on feedstock.

"We think the number is not reasonable. Although 88 is a good luck number in China, it is not representative of the market reality," said a miner.

Smelter executives on Thursday called on miners to pay higher TC/RCs to incentivise them to expand capacity and ensure long-term copper supply to the market.

Market participants have mostly expected the treatment charges benchmark to be in-between $80 and $90 a tonne.

They pointed to Teck Resources' TECK.K Quebrada Blanca Phase 2 project in Chile and Anglo American PLC's AAL.L Quellaveco project in Peru that would contribute to the rising supply of concentrate.

Freeport did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copper tc/rc benchmark over yearshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3VnSnDB

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Singapore Editing by Mark Potter)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; +842438259623; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FCX
TECK
AAL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.