ASIACOPPERWEEK-Freeport-McMoRan sees 'difficult' copper TC/RCs negotiation for 2023

By Mai Nguyen

SINGAPORE, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Freeport-McMoRan Inc FCX.N expects difficult negotiations with Chinese smelters for the 2023 copper concentrate treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) this week amid market uncertainties and a potential surplus, a senior company official said on Tuesday.

"(Negotiations are) more difficult because the market balance is changing a little bit. There could be a light surplus - small tonnage," Javier Targhetta, senior vice president for marketing and sales at Freeport, said in an interview during the annual Asia Copper Week event in Singapore.

Miners pay TC/RCs to smelters to process copper concentrate into refined metal, offsetting the cost of the ore. TC/RCs rise when more supply is available and smelters can demand better terms on feedstock.

"We're aiming at something in the $70s but I don't think that will be accepted by the smelters so I'd say somewhere in the $80s. I'd rather aim at the low $80s and let see what happens," said Targhetta, who is also the president of Atlantic Copper.

After two years of online meetings due to COVID, some Chinese smelters are meeting with miners in person in Singapore to discuss TC/RCs settlements.

The TC/RCs benchmark, referenced in supply contracts globally, is usually taken from the first settlement between a major miner and a smelter in top copper consumer China in annual negotiations.

Phoenix, Arizona-based Freeport, the world's largest publicly traded copper miner, this year set the benchmark at $65 per tonne and 6.5 cents per pound, but China's top copper smelters already lifted their floor TC/RCs in the fourth quarter to a five-year high of $93 and 9.3 cents per pound, surpassing the benchmark.

Most market participants see the 2023 treatment charges benchmark in the $80-$90 range, but one miner eyed $70s and two smelters sources expected $100.

"I don't feel our customers are coming here ready to settle. That's a perception and I might be wrong. If we find a common ground of course I'm ready to settle," he added.

Spot TC AMM-CN-CUCONC, assessed by Asian Metal, stood at $85.50 a tonne on Nov. 17, up 43.7% from the beginning of 2022 and higher than the benchmark. However, spot deals account for a small fraction of the concentrate market.

"Too much importance is being given every time to spot TC/RCs," Targhetta said. "It could change in two months' time."

Freeport expects that market will need an additional 120 million tonnes of copper from now through 2040 to meet its long-term consumption need, especially from the renewable energy and electric vehicle sectors, he added.

"At some point, and I don't know at what point in time it will be, it'll be a real shortage of copper to satisfy this potential demand."

Current copper prices - around $8,000 a tonne on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 - are insufficient to incentivise new investment, and uncertainty remained for the Ukraine-Russian war and Chinese economic growth, he added.

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Singapore; Editing by Richard Chang)

