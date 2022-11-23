ASIACOPPERWEEK-China reopening to lift investors' appetite for risk assets in 2023 - Goldman

Credit: REUTERS/Carlos Barria

November 23, 2022 — 01:11 am EST

Written by Florence Tan, Emily Chow, Mai Nguyen for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, Nov 23 (Reuters) - China's reopening from COVID-19 restrictions will encourage investors to pump more money into risk assets even though it will provide just a small boost in actual copper consumption, a Goldman Sachs analyst said on Wednesday.

"We think that the reopening itself will lend about half a percent to Chinese copper demand next year, but I think in terms of capital allocation into risk assets ... the reopening will be a very positive increment," Nicholas Snowdon, metals strategist at Goldman Sachs told the CRU World Copper Conference Asia.

(Reporting by Florence Tan, Emily Chow and Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

((Florence.Tan@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: florence.tan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.