Asia wealth slump renders bank hype a little rich

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Asian private banking is in danger of turning from a boon into a boondoggle. Some of the problems dragging down wealth-management earnings in the region for UBS and other Western banks may prove temporary, but China’s “common prosperity” agenda risks undermining the much-hyped opportunity. A recent hiring blitz looks harder to justify.

UBS’s first-quarter results https://www.ubs.com/global/en/investor-relations/financial-information/quarterly-reporting.html on Tuesday show a bank that’s generally in rude health. The Swiss titan’s pre-tax profit surged by almost a fifth from the same three-month stretch a year earlier. The figure for Asia-Pacific wealth management, however, fell 38% year-on-year to $288 million. Like Credit Suisse, HSBC, Citigroup and others, UBS has made the business of managing money for rich Asians a key pillar of its growth plans.

The banks can argue it’s just a blip. Coronavirus shutdowns in China have knocked stock prices, pushing down the value of assets that UBS and its rivals manage, in turn hitting fees. Market swoons knock confidence, making clients less likely to invest in exotic, high-margin funds or place lucrative structured trades. Lower transaction-based income caused most of UBS’s 20% year-on-year revenue decline in the region, and wealthy clients also borrowed less money. The optimistic argument is that all of that will reverse if Covid-19 restrictions ease and confidence returns.

A longer-term problem is Chinese President Xi Jinping’s loosely defined programme to curb the “reckless expansion of capital”. It’s harder to make money as a custodian of billionaire fortunes when Beijing is clamping down on them. UBS’s own analysts recently altered their estimates for the size of the total Chinese private-banking market in 2025, reflecting the uncertainty.

Their new forecasts set a low end of 140 billion yuan ($21 billion), down from 178 billion yuan. Another question is whether Western banks can even seriously crack the market. Six state-owned lenders managed 64% of total Chinese private-banking assets under management in 2020, per UBS research.

Those risks could make the frenzied expansion problematic. Citigroup, for one, said last May it had hired 650 new wealth-management employees in Asia; Credit Suisse wants to hire 500 new relationship managers by 2024, with many in the region. HSBC is making similar moves, as is Standard Chartered. The problem is that the pickings may not be so rich.

Follow @liamwardproud https://twitter.com/liamwardproud on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

- UBS on April 26 reported $2.7 billion of pre-tax profit for the first quarter of 2022, a 19% increase from the same period a year earlier.

- The biggest driver of the gain was its investment bank, where pre-tax profit doubled compared to the first three months of 2021 when it booked some losses from the collapse of Archegos Capital Management.

- Pre-tax profit in global wealth management, UBS’s largest business, fell 7% year-on-year to $1.3 billion. The division was dragged down by a 38% decline in the Asia-Pacific region.

(Editing by Jeffrey Goldfarb, Katrina Hamlin and Streisand Neto)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.