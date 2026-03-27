Asia Vital Components Co. (TWSE:3017) Price Target Increased by 25.92% to 2,478.91

The average one-year price target for Asia Vital Components Co. (TWSE:3017) has been revised to NT$2,478.91 / share. This is an increase of 25.92% from the prior estimate of NT$1,968.60 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of NT$2,020.00 to a high of NT$2,919.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.96% from the latest reported closing price of NT$2,275.00 / share.

Asia Vital Components Co. Maintains 0.92% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.92%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.43. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 5.36% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in Asia Vital Components Co.. This is an decrease of 111 owner(s) or 80.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3017 is 0.45%, an increase of 69.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 89.43% to 2,926K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GISYX - Grandeur Peak International Stalwarts Fund Institutional Class holds 493K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

GPEOX - Grandeur Peak Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund Investor Class holds 89K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 161K shares , representing a decrease of 80.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3017 by 88.36% over the last quarter.

LGCAX - Lord Abbett Global Equity Research Fund holds 78K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

LICAX - Lord Abbett International Equity Fund holds 51K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

CRLSX - CATHOLIC RESPONSIBLE INVESTMENTS INTERNATIONAL EQUITY FUND Institutional Shares holds 43K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares , representing an increase of 67.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3017 by 481.40% over the last quarter.

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