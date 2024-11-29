Asia Standard Sees Revenue Surge Amid Reduced Losses

Asia Standard International Group (HK:0129) has released an update.
Asia Standard International Group reported a 76% increase in revenue for the six months ending September 2024, reaching HK$1,583 million, compared to the same period last year. Despite the revenue boost, the company faced a net loss of HK$386 million, although this was a significant improvement from the previous year’s loss of HK$916 million. The company’s efforts to manage costs and improve financial health are evident in the reduced net debt and gearing ratio.
