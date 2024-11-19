News & Insights

Asia Standard International Plans Key Board Meeting

November 19, 2024 — 04:11 am EST

Asia Standard International Group (HK:0129) has released an update.

Asia Standard International Group has scheduled a board meeting on November 29, 2024, to approve the company’s interim results for the first half of 2024 and discuss any potential interim dividend payments. This meeting might influence investor sentiment, making it a notable date for those tracking the company’s stock performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

