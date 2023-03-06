US Markets
Asia returning to top destination for Cheniere LNG shipments this year

Credit: REUTERS/Aizhu Chen

March 06, 2023 — 02:42 pm EST

Written by Marianna Parraga for Reuters ->

March 6 (Reuters) - Cheniere Energy LNG.A said it expects to ship more liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Asia this year, after European customers took the lion's share of 2022 cargoes, an official said on Monday.

The top U.S. exporter of LNG shipped a total of 638 cargoes in 2022, with slightly over 70% delivered to Europe, Chief Operating Officer Corey Grindal said in remarks at the CERAWeek energy conference.

(Reporting by Marianna Parraga)

