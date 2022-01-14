Asia Q4 cocoa grind up 6.33% yr/yr to 231,309 tonnes -CAA

SINGAPORE, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Asia's fourth quarter cocoa grind rose 6.33% year on year to 231,309 tonnes, data from the Cocoa Association of Asia showed on Friday.

The 2021 grind rose 5.63% to 877,002 tonnes.

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; editing by Jason Neely)

