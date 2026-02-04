Asia-potash International Investment (Guangzhou)Co. (SZSE:000893) Price Target Increased by 19.47% to 50.49

The average one-year price target for Asia-potash International Investment (Guangzhou)Co. (SZSE:000893) has been revised to CN¥50.49 / share. This is an increase of 19.47% from the prior estimate of CN¥42.26 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of CN¥35.45 to a high of CN¥82.22 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.42% from the latest reported closing price of CN¥55.13 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Asia-potash International Investment (Guangzhou)Co.. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 16.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 000893 is 0.00%, an increase of 19.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.18% to 2,657K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 920K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 860K shares , representing an increase of 6.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 000893 by 12.16% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 793K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 732K shares , representing an increase of 7.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 000893 by 8.18% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 246K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 226K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 104K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 180K shares , representing a decrease of 74.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 000893 by 41.92% over the last quarter.

