Asia physical oil trade cools on volatility, weak refining margins

SINGAPORE, March 18 (Reuters) - Price volatility and weak refining margins have sidelined buyers in Asia's physical crude oil markets, leading to subdued trade this week, trade sources said.

Spot trading for Middle East and Russian crude typically picks up from mid-month, when refiners have determined their demand and start purchases.

However, there was scant activity except for Indian refiners who bought Russian Urals oil.

"I think everyone keeps running LP as the value changes daily," a senior executive at a trading firm said, referring to the linear programming tool refiners used in calculating the margin maximizing crude and product slate for a refinery based on the market and operational constraints that the plant faces.

"(Refining) margin seems not great, so there might be some consideration to cut runs but even the margin calculation is volatile," he said.

Global crude benchmark Brent LCOc1 tumbled 4% this week after surging to 14-year highs nearly two weeks ago, creating a ripple effect across physical benchmarks for Middle East oil. This was despite expectations of tighter supplies as buyers shun Russian barrels because of sanctions on Russia following the Ukraine invasion. Moscow calls it a "special military operation". O/R

The three key Middle East benchmarks - Oman, Dubai and Murban crude - slipped daily this week and were at $8 to $9 a barrel above Dubai quotes on Thursday's market close, after soaring to record levels of $15 and higher in the first week of March.

Traders said buyers were likely to wait for prices to fall further before making a move next week.

Trade in Russian ESPO crude remained muted, with sellers switching to private deals over public offerings due to the santions by Western nations.

Daily shipping rates for Aframax-sized tankers to load ESPO crude from the Far East port of Kozmino to China climbed to their highest in nearly two years at $1.025 million on Friday, according to Simpson Spence Young data on Refinitiv Eikon, even as freight for other regions have cooled.

There are "not many owners willing to do Russia voyage" for fear of future possible risks from sanctions, a shipbroker said.

(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

