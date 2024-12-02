News & Insights

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Sees Revenue Surge in 2024

December 02, 2024 — 10:03 am EST

Asia Pac Wire &Cable (APWC) has released an update.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited reported a significant rise in revenues for the first nine months of 2024, reaching $336.6 million, marking a 14.4% increase compared to the previous year. Despite a surge in operating profit by 3970%, the company saw a slight decline in net income, attributed to economic conditions affecting Thailand. With a strong cash position and reduced short-term debt, APWC remains a key player in the wire and cable industry across the Asia-Pacific region.

