Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited Appoints Ben Lee as Chief Financial Officer

Ben Lee appointed CFO of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation, effective May 12, 2025, bringing extensive financial expertise.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (APWC) announced the appointment of Ben Lee as Chief Financial Officer, effective May 12, 2025. Lee brings a wealth of experience in global finance, having previously served as CFO at O’Neil Global Advisors and held finance leadership positions at Yum! Brands and Canadian Solar. APWC's CEO, Yuan Chun Tang, expressed enthusiasm about Lee joining the executive team, especially in light of changing global trade dynamics. Lee holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from The University of British Columbia and is a Certified Public Accountant and Chartered Global Management Accountant. The press release also includes a Safe Harbor Statement highlighting the nature of forward-looking statements regarding the company's future performance.

Potential Positives

Appointment of Ben Lee as CFO brings experienced financial leadership to the company.

Lee's background in corporate finance and international business will enhance the executive team's strategic capabilities.

The leadership change aligns with evolving global trade dynamics, indicating the company's proactive approach to adapting to market conditions.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a new CFO could indicate previous instability in the financial leadership, which may raise concerns among investors about the company's direction and management continuity.



The reliance on forward-looking statements may lead to skepticism from investors, as such statements often come with a high degree of uncertainty and could result in significant discrepancies between expectations and actual performance.



FAQ

Who is the new CFO of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation?

Ben Lee has been appointed as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective May 12, 2025.

What experience does Ben Lee bring to APWC?

Ben Lee brings extensive experience in global finance, having served as CFO at O'Neil Global Advisors and held VP Finance roles at Yum! Brands and Canadian Solar.

When does Ben Lee start his role at APWC?

Ben Lee will officially begin his role as CFO on May 12, 2025.

What qualifications does Ben Lee have?

Ben Lee holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and a Diploma in Accounting from The University of British Columbia and is a Certified Public Accountant.

What did the CEO say about Ben Lee's appointment?

CEO Yuan Chun Tang expressed excitement for Ben Lee's addition, highlighting his strong credentials in corporate finance and international business.

TAIPEI, Taiwan, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (Nasdaq:APWC) today announced that Ben Lee will join the Company as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective May 12, 2025. A seasoned financial professional with extensive experience in global finance, Lee is well suited to oversee the financial management, reporting and strategic planning responsibilities in his new role as CFO.





“We look forward to Ben joining APWC, as his strong credentials in corporate finance and international business will bring added experiences and perspectives to the executive team, especially now with evolving global trade dynamics,” said Yuan Chun Tang, Chief Executive Officer of APWC.





Prior to joining APWC, Lee served as CFO of O’Neil Global Advisors based in Los Angeles, CA. He previously held VP Finance roles at Yum! Brands, Shanghai; and Canadian Solar, Inc., Ontario, Canada.





His degrees, certifications and licenses include a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Diploma in Accounting Program from The University of British Columbia, Certified Public Accountant, and Chartered Global Management Accountant (AICPA and CIMA).







Safe Harbor Statement







This release contains certain “forward-looking statements” relating to the Company, its business, and its subsidiary companies. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “estimates”, “intends”, “plans” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those described herein as believed, anticipated, expected, estimated, intended or planned. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company’s reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the website (www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or to persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors other than as required under the securities laws. The Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.











