Asia Pacific Wire & Cable CFO Ben Lee Resigns, Brian Ma Assumes Acting CFO Role

(RTTNews) - Friday, Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (APWC) announced that Chief Financial Officer Ben Lee has stepped down from the position.

The company added that Lee has been replaced by Brian Ma, who has assumed the role of acting CFO, effective April 30, 2026.

Before joining APWC, Mr. Ma served as CFO at ExoOne Bio Co., Ltd., GuardForce AI and Summi (Group) Holdings Limited, among others.

"Mr. Ma will serve in such interim capacity until the Board of Directors has the opportunity to consider his appointment as Chief Financial Officer," said Yuan Chun Tang, Chief Executive Officer of APWC.

APWC closed trading at $1.53, down 2.55 percent on the Nasdaq.

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