Asia-Pacific Strategic Investments AGM Highlights Governance Focus

Asia-Pacific Strategic Investments Limited (SG:5RA) has released an update.

Asia-Pacific Strategic Investments Limited held its Annual General Meeting where key resolutions, excluding the re-election of the Chairman as Director, were discussed and set to be voted on by poll. The company did not receive any shareholder questions but addressed inquiries from the Securities Investors Association (Singapore) earlier. The meeting was marked by the active participation of company directors and shareholders, highlighting the company’s commitment to transparent governance.

