Asia-Pacific Shares Plummet as Investors Brace for More Aggressive Fed

The major Asia-Pacific stock indexes are down sharply across the board on Wednesday, following Wall Street’s bearish lead, after a higher-than-expected U.S. consumer price index report for August.

At 04:02 GMT, Japan’s Nikkei 225 is trading 27955.18, down 659.45 or -2.30%. The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong is off by 2.59%, while mainland China’s Shanghai Composite is down 1.02%. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 fell 2.47%.

On Wall Street on Tuesday, the blue chip Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1276.37, or 3.94%, to close at 31104.97. The benchmark S&P 500 Index declined 4.32% to 3932.69, and the NASDAQ Composite lost 5.16% to end the day at 11633.57. All the major averages reacted to a jump in the U.S. 2-year Treasury yield, which reached 3.79%, the highest level since 2007.

Asia-Pacific Investors Shed Risky Stocks as US Inflation Remains Stubbornly High

U.S. consumer prices unexpectedly rose in August and underlying inflation accelerated amid rising costs for rents and healthcare, giving the Federal Reserve ammunition to deliver a third 75 basis points interest rate hike next Wednesday.

The surprisingly firm inflation readings reported by the Labor Department on Tuesday were despite an easing in global supply chains, which had contributed to a surge in prices earlier in the year. With a resilient labor market supporting strong wage growth, inflation has probably not peaked, keeping the Fed on an aggressive monetary policy path for a while.

Some traders are now expecting a full point rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve at its September meeting, according to the CME FedWatch tracker of Fed funds futures bets.

The probability of a 100-basis-point rate hike rose to 33% from 0%, and the chance for a three-quarter point hike fell to 67% from 91% a day earlier.

Economists at Nomura now also expect to see a full percentage hike.

Short-Term Outlook

The size of Tuesday’s retreat on Wall Street and in the Asia-Pacific region make the indexes vulnerable to a technical bounce, but that won’t change the fundamentals.

Investors in both areas were hoping that resilient growth and slowing inflation would create a better risk taking environment, but those conditions existed before the release of the U.S. CPI data at 12:30 GMT on Tuesday.

The environment changed at that time and now the global investing community believes the U.S. economy is still too hot. With no clear signs of a slowdown in the U.S. labor market and inflation still a major problem, all bets are off on the Fed declaring a downshift on its quest to raise rates aggressively to drive inflation lower.

Asia-Pacific shares as well as U.S. shares are likely to trade lower until investors can price in a possible full-percentage point rate hike at next week’s Federal Open Market Committee meeting.

Furthermore, investors are also going to take a serious look at the possibility of a U.S. and global recession since the Fed is going to have to keep raising rates until inflation takes a major downturn. The Fed runs the risk of killing economic growth in its quest to push inflation lower. For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.



