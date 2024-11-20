Asia Orient Holdings Reports Reduced Losses in 2024

News & Insights

Asia Orient Holdings (HK:0214) has released an update.

Asia Orient Holdings Limited has issued a positive profit alert, indicating a significant reduction in losses for the six months ending September 2024. The expected loss ranges from HK$210 million to HK$270 million, a notable improvement from the HK$619 million loss in the same period last year. This change is primarily due to increased profit from property development and reduced credit losses on financial investments.

