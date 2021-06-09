ASIA OPEN: Wall Street slips while Treasuries gain ahead of US CPI

MELBOURNE, Jun 10 (IFR) - Risk appetite may be dampened slightly in Asia by a further overnight slippage on Wall Street ahead of the US May CPI report out later today.

Strong April CPI data sent US 10-year yields above 1.7%, but the Treasury market has recovered well since then with investors reassured by consistently dovish comments from Fed officials who predict inflationary pressures will prove transient.

Supported by a well-received 10-year note auction, US 10-year yields eased 4bp in the secondary market on Wednesday to 1.49%, while 30-year yields also declined 4bp to 2.17%. Two-year yields ended unchanged at 0.15%.

Lower Treasury yields weighed on margin-focused financial stocks which fell just over 1% while industrial shares posted similar losses after talks between President Joe Biden and Republican Senator Shelly Capito on an infrastructure bill broke down.

The Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite ended 0.44%, 0.18% and 0.09% in the red.

In Europe, in-demand travel and leisure stocks could not prevent the FTSE 100, DAX and FTSE Milan from slipping 0.02%, 0.38% and 0.26%, though the CAC 40 managed to buck the negative trend with a 0.19% advance.

European sovereign bonds tracked Treasuries with German, UK and Italian 10-year yields all easing 3bp, to minus 0.25%, 0.74% and 0.83%, ahead of the monthly ECB board meeting later today.

The European main and crossover CDS spreads narrowed 0.5bp and 3.5bp to 48.5bp and 239.5bp. The US investment-grade CDS spread was unchanged at 50.5bp.

Primary markets

KEB HanaBank, rated A1/A+ (Moody's/S&P), priced a US$600m 1.25% 5.5-year 144A/Reg S sustainability bond at Treasuries plus 55bp, inside initial guidance in the 90bp area.

Lifestyle International Holdings, which operates the Sogo department stores in Hong Kong, issued a US$350m 4.8% five-year senior unsecured bond at par, below 5.2% area initial guidance.

Agricultural Bank of China, Hong Kong branch, rated A1 (Moody’s), sold a HK$2.5bn (US$322m) 0.5% two-year Reg S note at par, inside initial 0.8% guidance.

New Zealand major bank ASB (A1/AA–/A+) issued a SFr150m (US$167m) 0.1175% seven-year bond in line with mid-swaps plus 35bp area guidance.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (A3/BBB+/A–) is expected to launch a five-year Australian dollar fixed and floating-rate note offering soon with initial guidance set yesterday at three-month BBSW and asset swaps plus 65bp area. CBA, NAB, UBS and Westpac are joint lead managers.

IDB Invest, rated Aa1/AA/AAA, a member of the Inter-American Development Bank Group, will hold an investor call at 11am Sydney time today arranged by Deutsche Bank, RBC Capital Markets and TD Securities for an inaugural Kangaroo social bond offering.

(Reporting by John Weavers; Editing by Vincent Baby)

((john.weavers@refinitiv.com; +0434 600 950))