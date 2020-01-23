ASIA OPEN: Wall Street recovery provides some support

SYDNEY, Jan 24 (IFR) - Asian investors can draw some comfort from a late recovery on Wall Street after the World Health Organisation played down the near-term threat from the coronavirus outbreak in China.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said "it is a bit too early to consider that this is a public health emergency of international concern”, while conceding the outbreak could expand into one.

His remarks helped the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite rebound from early losses to end the day up 0.11% and 0.20% at new record closing highs.

The Dow Jones slipped 0.09%, contained by a surprise 0.3% decline in the US Conference Board’s leading indicator index in December and a slide in insurer Travelers’ share price.

European equities retreated for a fourth straight session having finished trading before WHO’s apparently reassuring coronavirus update.

News that China had placed millions of people on lockdown in two cities at the centre of the outbreak hit airline and travel-related stocks particularly hard as the FTSE 100, DAX and CAC 40 slumped 0.85%, 0.94% and 0.65%. The FTSE Milan managed to finish flat on the day, however.

Treasuries gained on a heightened safe-haven bid with US two-year, 10-year and 30-year yields easing 1bp, 3bp and 4bp to 1.52%, 1.74% and a seven-week low of 2.18%.

European sovereign bonds received an additional boost from slightly dovish remarks by ECB President Christine Lagarde who warned eurozone growth risks remained on the downside.

Bund and Gilt 10-year yields both declined 3bp, to minus 0.30% and 0.65%, while BTP 10-year yields fell 9bp, their biggest one-day fall since mid-November.

Europe’s main and crossover CDS spreads widened 1bp and 6bp to 44.5bp and 218bp. The US investment-grade CDS spread rose 0.5bp to 45.5bp.

Primary markets

Australian major bank Westpac (Aa3/AA–/AA–) priced a US$1.5bn 2.894% SEC-registered 10-year non-call five Tier 2 global note, with expected ratings of Baa1/BBB+/A+, at Treasuries plus 135bp versus low 150s IPTs.

Westpac is due to price a self-led indicative A$1bn (US$690m) funding-only prime RMBS today, WST 2020-1 Trust, the first Australian RMBS of the year.

Macquarie Group (A3/BBB+/A-) attracted strong demand for a €500m (US$555m) seven-year Eurobond that priced 77bp wide of mid-swaps, well inside 110bp area IPTs.

Adani Electricity Mumbai begins investor meetings and calls in the Middle East, Europe, the US and Asia today for a proposed US dollar 144A/Reg S benchmark 10-year bond with expected ratings of BBB- (Fitch), Barclays, Citigroup, DBS Bank, Deutsche Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, JP Morgan, MUFG and Standard Chartered Bank are bookrunners and lead managers with Bank of America Securities and Mizuho Securities.

