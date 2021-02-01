SPX

ASIA OPEN: Wall Street rebound boosts risk sentiment

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

Asian risk assets are supported by significant overnight gains on Wall Street where technology blue chips rebounded from last week’s losses.

MELBOURNE, Feb 2 (IFR) - Asian risk assets are supported by significant overnight gains on Wall Street where technology blue chips rebounded from last week’s losses.

Microsoft and Apple climbed 3.3% and 1.6% to help the S&P 500 rally 2.55%, while the Dow Jones and S&P 500 rose 0.77% and 1.6%.

Mining stocks were in demand after retail investors turned their attention to silver which soared to eight-year highs on concerted social-media driven buying.

Meanwhile, investors continue to assess Covid-19 news and progress on US President Joe Biden’s proposed US$1.9trn fiscal aid bill as he meets with 10 moderate Republican senators who have promoted a much smaller US$600bn aid package.

European miners also benefited from retail investors’ new silver focus with the continent’s basic resources index jumping 1.94% to help the FTSE 100, CAC 40 and FTSE Milan gain 0.92%, 1.16% and 1.17%.

The DAX outperformed its regional peers with a 1.41% advance, despite a record 9.6% plunge in German retail sales in December, far worse than market forecasts for a 2.6% fall.

Long-dated Treasuries drew support from the Republicans’ smaller fiscal aid package proposal and a decline in the ISM manufacturing sector activity index, to 58.7 in January from December’s 60.5 reading.

US 10-year and 30-year yields both eased 2bp, to 1.08% and 1.84%, while two-year yields were unchanged at 0.11%.

BTPs benefited from speculation former ECB president Mario Draghi could become the next Italian prime minister as 10-year yields eased 2bp to 0.62%.

UK 10-year yields were unchanged at 0.32% as German 10-year yields firmed 1bp to minus 0.51%.

Europe’s main and crossover CDS spreads narrowed 0.5bp and 2bp to 51.5bp and 267.5bp. The US investment-grade CDS spread tightened 1.5bp to 54.5bp.

Primary markets

Hyundai Capital Services (Baa1/BBB+/BBB+) issued a US$600m 1.25% five-year 144A/Reg S green bond at Treasuries plus 92.5bp, inside initial guidance in the 130bp area.

(Reporting by John Weavers; Editing by Vincent Baby)

((john.weavers@refinitiv.com; +0434 600 950))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More