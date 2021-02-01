ASIA OPEN: Wall Street rebound boosts risk sentiment

MELBOURNE, Feb 2 (IFR) - Asian risk assets are supported by significant overnight gains on Wall Street where technology blue chips rebounded from last week’s losses.

Microsoft and Apple climbed 3.3% and 1.6% to help the S&P 500 rally 2.55%, while the Dow Jones and S&P 500 rose 0.77% and 1.6%.

Mining stocks were in demand after retail investors turned their attention to silver which soared to eight-year highs on concerted social-media driven buying.

Meanwhile, investors continue to assess Covid-19 news and progress on US President Joe Biden’s proposed US$1.9trn fiscal aid bill as he meets with 10 moderate Republican senators who have promoted a much smaller US$600bn aid package.

European miners also benefited from retail investors’ new silver focus with the continent’s basic resources index jumping 1.94% to help the FTSE 100, CAC 40 and FTSE Milan gain 0.92%, 1.16% and 1.17%.

The DAX outperformed its regional peers with a 1.41% advance, despite a record 9.6% plunge in German retail sales in December, far worse than market forecasts for a 2.6% fall.

Long-dated Treasuries drew support from the Republicans’ smaller fiscal aid package proposal and a decline in the ISM manufacturing sector activity index, to 58.7 in January from December’s 60.5 reading.

US 10-year and 30-year yields both eased 2bp, to 1.08% and 1.84%, while two-year yields were unchanged at 0.11%.

BTPs benefited from speculation former ECB president Mario Draghi could become the next Italian prime minister as 10-year yields eased 2bp to 0.62%.

UK 10-year yields were unchanged at 0.32% as German 10-year yields firmed 1bp to minus 0.51%.

Europe’s main and crossover CDS spreads narrowed 0.5bp and 2bp to 51.5bp and 267.5bp. The US investment-grade CDS spread tightened 1.5bp to 54.5bp.

Primary markets

Hyundai Capital Services (Baa1/BBB+/BBB+) issued a US$600m 1.25% five-year 144A/Reg S green bond at Treasuries plus 92.5bp, inside initial guidance in the 130bp area.

(Reporting by John Weavers; Editing by Vincent Baby)

