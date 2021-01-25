ASIA OPEN: Wall Street gains tempered by Covid-19 concerns

MELBOURNE, Jan 26 (IFR) - Asian markets may derive support from a mostly constructive overnight session on Wall Street where the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite posted new closing highs.

The Dow Jones underperformed, slipping 0.12%, amid concerns over the scale and timing of the government’s proposed US$1.9trn fiscal aid package as Democrats and Republicans wrangle over its size and where the money is targeted.

Blue chip tech giants remained well bid following last week’s strong Netflix results that are deemed to bode well for upcoming quarterly earnings, including Microsoft later today.

Though both indices finished well below their intraday peaks, Monday’s 0.36% and 0.69% advances enabled the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite to break their closing high records.

European shares struggled badly by comparison with slumping German business morale and new economic restrictions/lockdowns helping to pull the FTSE 100, DAX, CAC 40 and FTSE Milan down 0.84%, 1.66%, 1.57% and 1.6%.

The German Ifo business climate index fell to 90.1 from December’s final 92.2 reading, well below the 91.8 consensus forecast, while Deutsche Bank now predicts a quarter-on-quarter decline in German GDP in Q1 2021 of at least 1%.

Meanwhile Spain has stepped up anti-coronavirus measures, France is considering a third lockdown and the UK has announced a 10-day quarantine period for returning holidaymakers.

Treasuries were boosted by a revived safe-haven bid on soaring Covid-19 cases and prompt vaccine rollout doubts as US two-year, 10-year and 30-year yields fell 1bp, 5bp and 6bp to 0.12%, 1.04% and 1.79%.

European sovereigns were also in demand with German, UK and Italian 10-year yields falling 1bp, 4bp and 6bp to minus 0.55%, 0.26% and 0.65%.

Europe’s main and crossover CDS spreads widened 2bp and 10bp to 51bp and 264bp. The US investment-grade CDS spread rose 1bp to 52bp.

Primary markets

Woori Bank, rated A1/A (Moody's/S&P), issued a US$550m 0.75% five-year 144A/Reg S sustainable bond at Treasuries plus 45bp versus 75bp area initial guidance.

Modern Land (China), rated B2/B (Moody’s/Fitch), raised a capped US$148m from a two-part Reg S green bond offering. The US$71m 9.8% April 11 2023s and US$77m 11.95% March 4 2024s priced to yield 9.95% and 11.25%, inside respective initial guidance of 10.5% area and 11.85% area.

Chinese property developer Zhongliang Holdings Group, rated B1/B+/B+/BB (Moody’s/S&P/Fitch/Lianhe Global, sold a US$250m 7.5% 364-day Reg S bond to yield 7.8%, below initial guidance in the 8.2% area.

