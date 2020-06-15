ASIA OPEN: Wall Street advances despite second wave fears

MELBOURNE, June 16 (IFR) - Asian risk assets are supported by overnight gains on Wall Street where investors welcomed the announced widening of the Fed's corporate bond-buying programme.

Concerns over a second wave of coronavirus cases in China and record hospitalisations in several US states were largely shrugged off, as a 48-point leap in the Empire State Manufacturing Index, to minus 0.2, boosted economic recovery hopes.

Cyclical stocks headed 0.62% and 0.83% gains in the Dow Jones and S&P 500, while the Nasdaq Composite outperformed with a 1.43% increase.

European shares struggled by comparison amid worries that a surge of new coronavirus cases in Beijing could trigger another lockdown.

The FTSE 100, DAX and CAC 40 declined 0.66%, 0.32% and 0.49%, while the FTSE Milan managed a 0.43% advance.

Treasuries held their own amid Monday’s general risk-on mood and the Fed’s continuing willingness to expand its balance sheet.

US two-year and 10-year yields ended unchanged at 0.19% and 0.71% as 30-year yields eased 1bp to 1.45%.

European sovereign bonds slipped slightly with German, UK and Italian 10-year yields all firming 1bp to minus 0.44%, 0.22% and 1.42%.

Europe’s main and crossover CDS spreads finished unchanged and 2bp wider at 70.5bp and 404bp. The US investment-grade CDS spread tightened 7bp to 71.5bp on the Fed’s expanded corporate bond-buying programme.

Primary markets

Industrial Bank of Korea, rated Aa2/AA–/AA–, issued a US$500m 1.04% five-year 144A/Reg S Covid-19 response social bond at Treasuries plus 72.5bp, inside initial guidance in the 115bp area.

China Huadian Corp, rated A2/A–/A, priced a US$500m 3.375% perpetual non-call five Reg S note at par, well below initial 3.95% area guidance.

The New Zealand Treasury (Aaa/AA+/AA+) is due to price a NZ$2bn (US$1.28bn) minimum syndicated sale of new 0.5% May 15 2024 nominal bonds today with ANZ, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and Westpac. Guidance is 9bp–12bp over the April 15 2023s

