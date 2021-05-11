ASIA OPEN: US inflation concerns continue to dampen sentiment

MELBOURNE, May 12 (IFR) - Asian markets are likely to remain in defensive mode following another negative session on Wall Street amid growing fears of a longer-term pick up in US inflation.

In particular, the prospect of a developing wage-price spiral, fuelled by labour shortages, was boosted by a 597,000 rise in job openings in March to a record high 8.1 million, well above the 7.5 million market forecast, according to the latest JOLTS report.

This follows the sluggish April payrolls report, which is partly related to the extension of government-funded unemployment benefits until early September, and inevitably puts upward pressure on wages which naturally leads to higher prices in the short term at least.

Inflation concerns continued to weigh on Treasuries ahead of today’s April CPI report as US two-year, 10-year and 30-year yields rose 1bp, 2bp and 3bp to 0.16%, 1.62% and 2.35%.

In the primary market, a US$58bn auction of three-year notes attracted decent demand with US$41bn 10-year and US$27bn 30-year sales to be held later today and Thursday.

The Dow Jones fell 1.36% with Boeing a notable loser, shedding 1.7% after an electrical problem slashed deliveries of its troubled 737 MAX plane last month.

The S&P 500 declined 0.86%, while the Nasdaq Composite slipped just 0.09% as tech stocks held up relatively well following their recent underperformance.

European equities suffered their biggest daily losses this year after playing catch-up to Wall Street’s late Monday slide. Retail, travel and technology sectors were especially badly hit as the FTSE 100, DAX, CAC 40 and FTSE Milan tumbled 2.47%, 1.82%, 1.86% and 1.64%.

European sovereign bonds also retreated on elevated US inflation concerns with German, UK and Italian 10-year yields climbing 4p, 3bp and 6bp to minus 0.16%, 0.84% and 0.95%.

It was not all gloom in the rates market, however, as the German government received a record €39bn (US$47bn) of orders for a €6bn sale of curve extending 30-year green bonds.

The European main and crossover CDS spreads widened 1.5bp and 5bp to 51.5bp and 256bp. The US investment-grade CDS spread rose 0.5bp to 52bp.

Primary markets

New Zealand major bank ASB Bank, a subsidiary of the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, priced a €750m (US$908m) 0.25% 10-year covered Eurobond inside 15bp area guidance at mid-swaps plus 12bp, 44.3bp wide of Bunds. The bonds are expected to be rated Aaa/AAA (Moody’s/Fitch).

Tokyo Metropolitan Government priced an upsized US$1bn 1.125% five-year 144A/Reg S bond, rated A+ (S&P) in line with mid-swaps plus 25bp area guidance, 33.4bp wide of Treasuries.

Agricultural Bank of China, London branch (A1/A/A) sold a capped US$300m 0.8% three-year Reg S bond at Treasuries plus 51bp versus 90bp area initial guidance.

Chinese property developer Yanlord Land Group, rated Ba2/BB– (Moody’s/S&P), issued a US$500m 5.125% five-year non-call three Reg S green bond at par, inside 5.5% area initial guidance.

Philippine property developer Vista Land & Lifescapes tapped its unrated US$200m 7.25% July 20 2027 Reg S note for US$170m at a yield of 6.5%, 15bp below initial guidance in the 6.65% area.

Macau's Studio City Finance, rated B1/BB– (Moody's/Fitch), tapped its 5% January 15 2029 144A/Reg S bond at the wide end of 101–101.50 price talk.

Barclays (Baa2/BBB/A) is in the Australian market with a multi-tranche Kangaroo bond offering via joint lead managers ANZ, Barclays, Barrenjoey, CBA, Mizuho, NAB, Nomura, Standard Chartered and Westpac.

The transaction comprises a six-year non-call five fixed-to-floating-rate note, and/or a six-year non-call five floating-rate note and/or an eleven-year non-call 10 fixed-to-floating-rate note. Initial price thoughts are three-month BBSW and asset swaps plus 125bp area for the 6NC5 notes and asset swaps plus 170bp area for the 11NC10.

The New Zealand Local Government Funding Agency, rated AAA/AA+ (S&P/Fitch), is due to price an indicative NZ$300m (US$218m) senior unsecured 10-year retail note offer today around mid-swaps plus 35bp–38bp guidance. BNZ is arranger and joint lead manager with ANZ, CBA and Westpac.

