ASIA OPEN: Upbeat Wall Street lifts risk sentiment

MELBOURNE, Feb 5 (IFR) - Another positive overnight session on Wall Street bodes well for Asian risk markets as US investors lauded encouraging earnings and economic data releases.

A 33,000 decline in initial weekly claims to 779,000, well below the 830,000 market forecast, raised hopes that the jobs market is improving again as business restrictions are loosened.

Perceived progress towards passing President Joe Biden’s US$1.9trn fiscal relief bill and a surprisingly strong corporate results season also helped the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite gain 1.08%, 1.09% and 1.23%.

Fears of further retail investor-led volatility receded again meanwhile as GameStop plunged another 38% and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she needed to “understand deeply” the recent equity market turbulence.

Eurozone shares posted similar gains to Wall Street, headed by a 1.65% rally in the FTSE Milan on further relief buying after former ECB chief Mario Draghi agreed to try and form a new government.

The DAX climbed 0.91%, underpinned by a 5.3% jump in Bayer’s share price, while the CAC 40 rose 0.82%.

The FTSE 100 underperformed again with a 0.06% slippage following disappointing results from Shell and Unilever.

The Treasury curve steepened on robust initial claims numbers and Biden’s huge borrowing plans as US two-year, 10-year and 30-year yields ended unchanged, 1bp higher and 2bp higher at 0.12%, 1.14% and 1.93%.

BTPs continued to benefit from the improving political outlook with Italian 10-year yields easing 2bp to 0.56%. German 10-year yields firmed 1bp to minus 0.45%, while UK 10-year yields jumped 7bp to 0.45% after the Bank of England dampened negative interest rate speculation.

Europe’s main and crossover CDS spreads narrowed 1bp and 5bp to 48bp and 244bp. The US investment-grade CDS spread tightened 1bp to 51.5bp.

Primary markets

Chinese tech company Alibaba Group Holding (A1/A+/A+) raised US$5bn from a four-part global bond offering. The US$1.5bn 10-year, US$1bn sustainability 20-year, US$1.5bn 30-year and US$1bn 40-year notes launched at 100bp, 100bp, 120b and 130bp over Treasuries versus 130bp area, 140bp area, 150bp area and 160bp area IPTs.

Japan Finance Organization for Municipalities (JFM), rated A1/A+ (Moody’s/S&P), issued a US$1.25bn 1.375% 10-year 144A/Reg S bond inside 30bp area guidance at mid-swaps plus 26bp, 32.8bp wide of Treasuries.

(Reporting by John Weavers; Editing by Vincent Baby)

((john.weavers@refinitiv.com; +0434 600 950))