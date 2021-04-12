ASIA OPEN: Subdued trading expected ahead of US CPI, quarterly earnings

MELBOURNE, Apr 13 (IFR) - Asian risk assets may lack impetus this morning following a cautious overnight session on Wall Street ahead of upcoming US inflation and corporate earnings news.

The March CPI report will be in focus later today, especially following the surprisingly sharp spikes in producer prices reported last Friday, while Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Wells Fargo release their Q1 2021 updates on Wednesday.

The Dow Jones slipped 0.16% below Friday’s record close as the S&P 500 edged 0.01% lower, despite a 3.7% rally in Tesla’s share price after Canaccord upgraded the electric carmaker’s shares to “buy”. The Nasdaq Composite declined 0.36%.

Treasuries were supported by well received US$58bn three-year and US$38bn 10-year note sales as two-year and 10-year yields firmed just 1bp in the secondary market to 0.17% and 1.67%.

US 30-year yields ended unchanged at 2.34% ahead of today’s US$24bn auction of 30-year bonds.

European equity investors booked a small part of their recent profits on Monday as the DAX and CAC 40 both fell 0.13%, while an easing of UK lockdown restrictions could not prevent the FTSE from losing 0.39%. The FTSE Milan outperformed with a 0.11% advance.

Bunds, Gilts and BTPs tracked Treasuries with 10-year German, UK and Italian all firming 1bp to minus 0.29%, 0.79% and 0.74%.

The European main and crossover CDS spreads widened 0.5bp and 2.5bp to 51bp and 248.5bp. The US investment-grade CDS spread was unchanged at 51bp.

Primary markets

Conglomerate CK Hutchison Holdings (A2/A/A–) raised US$2bn from a three-tranche US dollar 144A/Reg S senior unsecured bond offering. The US$500m 1.5% five-year, US$850m 2.5% 10-year and US$650m 3.125% 20-year notes priced 65bp, 95bp and 100bp wide of Treasuries versus 80bp area, 125bp area and 130bp area initial guidance.

Casino and resort operator Genting Malaysia (Baa2/BBB/BBB) issued US$1bn of 3.882% 10-year 144A/Reg S bonds at Treasuries plus 220bp, 40bp tighter than initial 260bp area guidance.

Metallurgical Corporation of China priced a US$500m 2.95% senior perpetual non-call three Reg S note at par, inside initial guidance in the 3.3% area. The guarantor is rated Baa1/BBB+/BBB+/Ag+ (Moody’s/S&P/Fitch/CCXAP) and the perps have expected ratings of Baa1/Ag+ (Moody’s/CCXAP).

Philippine oil refiner Petron sold an unrated US$550m 5.95% senior perpetual non-call five Reg S note at par versus 6.3% area initial guidance.

Kia, rated Baa1/BBB+ (Moody’s/S&P), a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Co, raised US$700m from a two-part 144A/Reg S bond offering. The US$300m 1% three-year and US$400m 1.75% 5.5-year notes priced 75bp and 90bp wide of Treasuries, below 110bp area and 125bp area initial guidance.

The Australian Office of Financial Management (Aaa/AAA/AAA) is due to price a syndicated sale of new November 21 2032 Treasury bonds today with joint lead managers CBA, Deutsche Bank, UBS and Westpac. Guidance is EFP (10-year future) plus 10.5bp-13.5bp.

(Reporting by John Weavers; Editing by Vincent Baby)

((john.weavers@refinitiv.com; +0434 600 950))