ASIA OPEN: Strong US data support risk markets

MELBOURNE, Feb 4 (IFR) - Asian risk markets may have a slight upward bias to reflect modest overnight gains on Wall Street where economic and company news provided the main impetus.

Google parent Alphabet soared 7.8% on better-than-expected results, while Amazon fell 2% after Jeff Bezos surprisingly stepped down as chief executive.

Economic data were positive with the ADP National Employment Report revealing a 174,000 increase in net jobs last month, well above the 49,000 market forecast, while the ISM services index surprisingly rose 1.0 points to 58.7, the highest reading in almost two years.

The Dow Jones and S&P 500 posted gains for the third successive day, albeit by just 0.12% and 0.1%, as the Nasdaq Composite edged 0.02% lower.

European shares were mixed with the FTSE Milan the obvious star performer thanks to a 2.09% rally after former ECB chief Mario Draghi agreed to form a new government.

The DAX climbed 0.71% to a two-week high, while the FTSE 100 fell 0.14%, headed by a 6.3% slide in GlaxoSmithKline's share price on disappointing earnings. The CAC 40 ended unchanged in percentage terms.

Longer-dated Treasuries slipped back after the robust January data releases as US 10-year and 30-year yields both firmed 3bp, to 1.13% and 1.91%. Two-year yields were unchanged at 0.12%.

BTPs stormed ahead on the prospects of a Draghi premiership with Italian 10-year yields falling 7bp to 0.58%. In contrast German and UK 10-year yields rose 2bp and 3bp to minus 0.46% and 0.38%.

Europe’s main and crossover CDS spreads narrowed 1bp and 7.5bp to 49bp and 249bp. The US investment-grade CDS spread tightened 0.5bp to 52.5bp.

Primary markets

Export-Import Bank of Korea (Aa2/AA/AA–) raised US$1.5bn from a three-part SEC-registered bond offering. The US$500m 0.375% three-year, US$700m 0.625% five-year and US$300m 1.375% 10-year notes priced at Treasuries plus 23bp, 28bp and 38bp versus 50bp area, 60bp area and 70bp area initial guidance.

Indonesian state-owned oil and gas company Pertamina (Baa2/BBB/BBB) raised US$1.9bn from a dual-tranche 144A/Reg S senior bond sale. The US$1bn 1.4% five-year and US$900m 2.3% 10-year notes priced at par, inside initial guidance in the 1.8% and 2.7% areas.

Indian Railway Finance Corp (Baa3/BBB–/BBB–) priced a US$750m 2.8% 144A/Reg S 10-year bond offering 167.5bp wide of Treasuries, below 205bp area initial guidance.

AVIC Capital, rated A3/A– (Moody’s/Fitch), sold a capped US$300m 2.375% five-year Reg S bond inside guidance in the 235bp area at Treasuries plus 190bp. The issuer, a listed unit of Chinese state-owned AVIC Group, has businesses in financial leasing, securities, trust and investment management.

The New Zealand Treasury (Aaa/AA/AA) will price a syndicated sale of new May 15 2026 nominal bonds today around guidance of 14bp–18bp over the April 2025s. The transaction, via joint lead managers CBA, Deutsche Bank, UBS and Westpac will raise between NZ$2bn (US$1.42bn) and NZ$4bn.

New South Wales Treasury Corp, rated Aaa/AA+ (Moody’s/S&P), is set to price a syndicated tap of its A$1.335bn (US$1.015bn) 2% March 8 2033 benchmark bond today with Bank of America, Citigroup, CBA and UBS. Price guidance is 45bp–48bp area over EFP (10-year futures contract).

(Reporting by John Weavers; Editing by Vincent Baby)

