ASIA OPEN: Strong start seen on Wall Street and Treasury market rallies

MELBOURNE, Apr 16 (IFR) - Asian markets are supported by overnight gains on Wall Street and an accompanying slide in Treasury yields as more fixed-income investors bet on a return to a low inflation environment once the huge monetary and fiscal stimuli have run their course.

Real US economic news continued to surprise on the upside with retail sales soaring 9.8% in March, much faster than expectations of a 5.9% increase, while initial claims declined 193,000 to 576,000, the lowest outcome since March 2020 and well below the 700,000 market forecast.

The latest data and Treasuries’ relaxed response fuelled 0.9% and 1.1% gains for the Dow Jones and S&P 500, which both hit new closing highs.

The Nasdaq Composite outperformed, climbing 1.31% to within 1% of its all-time high, as interest-rate sensitive technology stocks benefited from lower Treasury yields.

Treasuries surprisingly rallied after the retail sales and weekly jobs reports, a counterintuitive move variously attributed to increased Japanese buying, the end of this week’s US$120bn bond sales and a belief the market had gotten ahead of itself.

Benchmark US 10-year yields tumbled 8bp to 1.55%, the lowest level since March 11 and 23bp below the recent intraday peak of 1.78% seen on March 30.

US 30-year yields fell a similar 9bp to 2.23%, while two-year yields ended New York trading unchanged at 0.16%.

European shares were also in demand as positive regional earnings updates and firm metals prices helped the FTSE 100, DAX and CAC 40 gain 0.63%, 0.3% and 0.41%, though the FTSE Milan slipped 0.19%.

Sovereign bonds took their lead from the buoyant Treasury market with 10-year Bund and BTP yields easing 4bp and 5bp to minus 0.3% and 0.73%, while 10-year Gilt yields dropped 10bp to 0.72%.

The European main and crossover CDS spreads narrowed 0.5bp and 2.5bp to 50bp and 244.5bp. The US investment-grade CDS spread tightened 1.5bp to 50bp.

Primary markets

Chinese technology giant Tencent Holdings (A1/A+/A+) raised US$4.15bn from a four-tranche 144A/Reg S bond offering. The US$500m 2.88% 10-year, US$900m 3.68% 20-year, US$1.75bn 3.84% 30-year and US$1bn 3.94% 40-year notes priced 130bp, 150bp, 155bp and 165bp wide of Treasuries, below 165bp area, 175bp area, 185bp area and 195bp area initial guidance.

Through its Luxembourg branch, China Construction Bank, rated A1/A/A and with an ESG rating A by MSCI, issued a €800m (US$958m) 0.0% three-year green Eurobond inside 70bp area guidance at mid-swaps plus 50bp, 76bp wide of Bunds.

Through its Singapore branch, CCB priced a Rmb2bn (US$306m) 2.85% two-year Dim Sun sustainability-linked bond at par versus 3.15% area initial guidance.

Hong Kong-listed Times China Holdings (Ba3/BB–/BB–) priced a capped US$200m 5.3% 363-day Reg S note offering at par, in line with guidance.

NRW Bank (Aa1/AA/AAA), the guaranteed development agency of Germany's North Rhine-Westphalia, is due to price a minimum A$80m (US$62m) 10-year social Kangaroo bond today via Nomura. Guidance is asset swaps plus 35bp area.

(Reporting by John Weavers; Editing by Vincent Baby)

