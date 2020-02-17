ASIA OPEN: Steady start seen on China's coronavirus policies

SYDNEY, Feb 18 (IFR) - Asian risk investors can take some comfort from a constructive though subdued overnight session for European shares with US markets closed for the Presidents’ Day holiday.

While coronavirus concerns remain at elevated levels and China GDP forecasts continue to be ratcheted lower, Beijing’s proactive response to the crisis, including a cut in the central bank’s medium-term lending rate on Monday, is providing reassurance.

The FTSE 100, DAX and CAC 40 rose 0.33%, 0.29% and 0.27%, while the FTSE Milan outperformed with a 1.02% increase on rallying bank stocks after UBI Banca revealed plans to nearly double its net profits over three years.

European rates markets stuck to narrow ranges with German 10-year yields ending unchanged at minus 0.40%, UK 10-year yields firming 1bp to 0.64% and Italian 10-year yields easing 1bp to 0.92%.

Europe’s main and crossover CDS spreads ended unchanged and 1.5bp tighter at 41.5bp and 210.5bp.

Primary markets

Treasury Corporation of Victoria, rated Aaa/AAA (Moody's/S&P), is due to price an Australian dollar 1.5% November 20 2030 bond today with joint leads ANZ, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and UBS. Initial guidance is 49bp–52bp over EFP (10-year futures contract).

Liberty Financial, rated BBB– (S&P), is expected to price an Australian dollar four-year floating-rate note today via Deutsche Bank, NAB and Westpac. Guidance is three-month BBSW plus 240bp–245bp area.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (A1/A/A), Sydney branch, is in the market with an Australian dollar three-year floating-rate note. ANZ, ICBC, NAB and Westpac are lead managers for the note with guidance at three-month BBSW plus 85bp area.

Members Banking Group, rated Baa1/BBB+ (Moody’s/S&P), trading as RACQ Bank, is expected to issue an indicative A$50m (US$33.5m) three-year senior unsecured floating-rate note today via joint leads ANZ and NAB. Guidance remains at three-month BBSW plus 93bp area.

(Reporting by John Weavers; Editing by Vincent Baby)

