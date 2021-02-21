ASIA OPEN: Soaring Treasury yields contain risk appetite

MELBOURNE, Feb 22 (IFR) - Asian risk markets may struggle for direction this morning following a flat Friday close on Wall Street, as economic recovery optimism was contained by soaring Treasury yields which offer an increasingly attractive investment alternative.

The Dow Jones hit an all time intraday high, boosted by a further wave of switching into cyclical stocks including Deere & Co and Caterpillar which soared 9.9% and 5.0%, before ending the session unchanged in percentage terms.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.18% with recent stay-at-home favourites like Microsoft, Facebook and Netflix encountering fresh profit-taking, though this did not prevent the Nasdaq Composite edging up 0.07%.

There was much more price action in the Treasury market, where US 10-year and 30-year yields jumped 6bp and 7bp to 1.34% and 2.14%.

Both benchmark yields climbed 13bp over the week, their biggest gains since January 2020, on rising inflation expectations and the government’s huge extra borrowing requirements as the US$1.9trn fiscal relief bill continues to progress through Congress.

US two-year yields ended the day and the week unchanged at 0.11%.

Gilts mirrored Treasuries’ Friday moves with UK 10-year yields climbing 7bp to an 11-month peak of 70bp. German 10-year Bund yields firmed 4bp to minus 0.30%, while 10-year Italian yields eased 1bp to 0.62% on the continuing enthusiasm for new prime minister Mario Draghi.

Eurozone shares were boosted by positive earnings and economic recovery hopes as the IHS Markit’s flash manufacturing PMI jumped 2.9 points in February to a three-year high reading of 57.7.

The DAX, CAC 40 and FTSE Milan rose 0.77%, 0.79% and 0.94%, though the FTSE 100 underperformed with a modest 0.11% advance.

The European main and crossover CDS spreads narrowed 1bp and 3.5bp to 47.5bp and 246bp. The US investment grade CDS spread widened 0.5bp to 51bp.

Primary markets

Charter Hall Long Wale REIT, rated Baa1 (Moody’s), has released initial guidance for a dual-tranche seven and 10-year Australian dollar senior unsecured MTN offering at asset swaps plus 120bp–125bp and 140bp–145bp. NAB and Westpac are joint lead managers for the transaction, expected to price today.

