ASIA OPEN: Slow start seen following subdued overnight session

Asian markets may lack impetus this morning following a subdued and mixed overnight session on Wall Street.

The Dow Jones and S&P 500 declined 0.36% and 0.08%, while the Nasdaq Composite extended Friday’s rally with a 0.49% advance as technology investors took a relaxed view of the G7 call on Saturday for a minimum global corporate tax rate of 15%.

Treasuries gave up some of their large post-payrolls Friday gains ahead of this week’s US$120bn of government supply, starting with today’s US$58bn three-year note auction.

US two-year and 10-year yields both firmed 1bp, to 0.16% and 1.57%, while 30-year yields rose 2bp to 2.25%.

In Europe, the FTSE 100, CAC 40 and FTSE Milan gained 0.12%, 0.43% and 0.99%, though the DAX slipped 0.1% following downbeat Chinese export data and a surprise 0.2% drop in German industrial orders in April.

German, UK and Italian 10-year yields climbed 2bp, 3bp and 4bp to minus 0.20%, 0.82% and 0.92%.

The European main and crossover CDS spreads ended unchanged and 0.5bp wider at 49.5bp and 244.5bp. The US investment-grade CDS was unchanged at 50bp.

Primary markets

Fujian Yango Group, rated B/BB– (S&P/Lianhe Global), sold a US$90m 4% three-year Reg S credit-enhanced bond offering at par. The Chinese group operates in property development, trading, education services and environmental protection businesses.

African Development Bank, rated Aaa/AAA/ AAA, is expected to price a 5.5-year social Kangaroo bond today via Nomura and RBC Capital Markets. The offering is being marketed at semi-quarterly asset swaps plus 23bp–25bp.

National Housing Finance & Investment Corporation, rated AAA (S&P), will issue a July 1 2031 A$100m (US$77m) floating-rate and Australian dollar benchmark fixed-rated senior unsecured social bond as early as today. ANZ, CBA, Deutsche Bank, UBS and Westpac are joint lead managers

Australian REIT Charter Hall LWR, rated Baa1 (Moody’s), will hold a group investor call at 1pm Sydney time arranged by NAB and Westpac for a potential Australian dollar 8.5-year senior unsecured benchmark transaction.

The New Zealand Treasury (Aaa/AA+/AA) has released guidance for tomorrow's NZ$2bn–$3bn (US$1.45bn–$2.175bn) syndicated sale of new May 15 2032 nominal bond at 13bp–16bp over the May 2031s. ANZ, BNZ, CBA and JP Morgan are joint lead managers.

