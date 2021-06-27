ASIA OPEN: Sentiment supported by Wall Street strength

MELBOURNE, Jun 28 (IFR) - Asian risk appetite is underpinned by a constructive Friday session on Wall Street, though Australian gains will likely be contained by an alarming spike in Sydney Covid-19 cases and resultant localised lockdowns.

US shares continued to benefit from a bipartisan Senate infrastructure spending deal, while a lower-than-expected increase in the Fed’s preferred inflation measure helped calm fears of early tapering and/or rate hikes.

The core personal consumption expenditures price index, which excludes food and energy, rose 0.5% in May versus market forecasts for a 0.6% gain, as the annual increase accelerated to a 29-year high 3.4% from 3.1% in April.

A 15.5% rally by Nike, after announcing a very strong full-year sales forecast, led a 0.69% increase in the Dow Jones.

The S&P 500 rose 0.33%, to another record close, as Bank of America and Wells Fargo rallied 1.9% and 2.7% after passing Fed stress tests, which allows them to pay dividends and buy back company stock again.

The Nasdaq Composite underperformed with a 0.06% slippage, though it still gained 2.4% over the week.

The core PCE price index downside miss failed to impress long-dated Treasuries, with 10-year and 30-year yields firming 3bp and 5bp to 1.52% and 2.15%, while two-year yields ended unchanged at 0.27%.

Most European equity bourses posted modest Friday increases, led by the material and financial sectors with the latter benefiting from a Reuters report that Credit Suisse was considering a potential merger with UBS.

The FTSE 100, DAX and FTSE Milan rose 0.37%, 0.12% and 0.35%, though the CAC 40 declined 0.13%.

The rates market tracked Treasuries as 10-year Bund, Gilt and BTP yields rose 3bp, 4bp and 6bp to minus 0.16%, 0.78% and 0.93%.

The European main and crossover CDS spreads narrowed 0.5bp and 2.5bp to 45.5bp and 225bp. The US investment-grade CDS spread tightened 1bp to 47bp.

Primary markets

Singapore-headquartered Vena Energy, a renewable energy independent power producer in Asia-Pacific, rated BBB–/A– (S&P/JCR), begins investor calls in Asia and EMEA today for a tap of its US$325m 3.133% February 2025 green bond ,arranged by BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole, DBS Bank and ING.

National Australia Bank is readying a seven to eight-year euro-denominated Reg S covered bond via BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and NAB.

Kiwi Property Group has mandated ANZ as arranger and green bond co-ordinator and joint lead manager with Craigs Investment Partners, Forsyth Barr and Westpac for a seven-year fixed-rate senior secured green bond retail offer expected to open next week.

