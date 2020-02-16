ASIA OPEN: Sentiment supported by drop in new coronavirus cases

SYDNEY, Feb 17 (IFR) - Asian risk investors may shrug off soft economic numbers out of Europe and the US last Friday and instead focus on a reported slowdown in new coronavirus cases in China.

Beijing reported 2,009 new cases on Sunday, down from 2,600 the previous day, which, alongside a decline in the proportion of confirmed cases that were critically ill, raises hopes that the virus is being contained.

On Friday Wall Street ended a choppy session mixed following late support from a CNBC report that said the White House was considering a tax incentive for Americans to buy shares.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite ended 0.18% and 0.20% higher, though the Dow Jones declined 0.09% ahead of the long US holiday weekend amid a slowdown in consumer spending.

Core retail sales were unchanged last month, below the plus 0.3% consensus forecast, while December’s monthly increase was revised down from 0.5% to 0.2%. Industrial production also disappointed with January’s 0.3% fall slightly worse than expectations of a 0.2% slippage.

Earlier Germany reported its previously modest growth had stagnated in Q4 2019, fanning fears that Europe’s largest economy will flirt with recession in early 2020.

The DAX, CAC 40 and FTSE Milan slipped 0.01%, 0.39% and 0.10%, while the FTSE 100 slumped 0.58% headed by a slide on drugmaker AstraZeneca after forecasting a possible slowdown in revenue growth.

Treasuries continued to attract some safe-haven demand as US two-year, 10-year and 30-year yields eased 1bp, 2bp and 3bp to 1.43%, 1.59% and 2.04%.

German and UK 10-year yields declined 1bp and 2bp to minus 0.40% and 0.63%, though Italian 10-year yields firmed 1bp to 0.93%.

Europe’s main and crossover CDS spreads ended 0.5bp tighter and unchanged at 41.5bp and 212bp. The US investment-grade CDS spread rose 0.5bp to 44.5bp.

Primary markets

Indian agrochemicals company UPL (Baa3/BBB–/BBB–) begins investor calls and meetings in Hong Kong, Singapore and London today for a Reg S US dollar subordinated hybrid capital note offering, with expected ratings of Ba2/BB (Moody's/S&P). Bank of America, JP Morgan, MUFG, Rabobank and UBS are global coordinators and bookrunners with ANZ, Barclays, Citigroup, DBS Bank and Societe Generale.

The Australian Office of Financial Management (Aaa/AAA/AAA) is due to launch and price a "modest size" syndicated tap of its A$4.6bn (US$3.1bn) 2.75% May 21 2041 Treasury bond this week with joint leads CBA, JP Morgan and UBS.

Liberty Financial, rated BBB- (S&P), has mandated Deutsche Bank, NAB and Westpac for an Australian dollar four-year senior unsecured MTN offering.

