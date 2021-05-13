ASIA OPEN: Sentiment lifted by Wall Street recovery

MELBOURNE, May 14 (IFR) - The appetite for Asian risk assets is supported by an overnight recovery on Wall Street where investors went hunting for bargains after three negative sessions.

Thursday’s data offered no definitive answer to the central question of whether the upturn in US inflation will prove transitory, as the Fed consistently predicts, or signals a sustained period of high inflation, exacerbated by rising wages in response to labour shortages.

Producer prices rose 0.6% in April, double the 0.3% market forecast, as the annual rate accelerated to 6.2% from 4.2% in March, but such an overshoot was not a great surprise following the shock leap in consumer prices revealed the previous day.

Initial weekly claims declined 43,000 to a 14-month low of 473,000. This was below the 490,000 consensus forecast, though still indicates a reluctance by some workers to return to the jobs market, partly because of the government’s ongoing pandemic-related unemployment payments.

Gains were broad-based on Wall Street where the Dow Jones outperformed slightly with a 1.29% advance. The 1.21% and 0.72% gains in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were capped by a further 3.1% slide in Tesla’s share price.

Treasuries recovered a small part of their losses over the previous four sessions as Fed Governor Christopher Waller and Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin both downplayed the prospects of lasting inflation and early interest rate hikes.

A poor US$27bn 30-year auction soured the tone, but US two-year, 10-year and 30-year yields still managed to ease 1bp, 3bp and 1bp on the day to 0.16%, 1.66% and 2.40%.

European shares were mixed with a 0.59% decline in the FTSE 100, led by retreating mining stocks, contrasting with 0.33%, 0.14% and 0.14% increases for the DAX, CAC 40 and FTSE Milan.

In the rates market German 10-year yields finished unchanged at minus 0.12%, while UK and Italian 10-year yields rose 1bp and 4bp to 0.90% and 1.02%.

The European main and crossover CDS spreads ended unchanged and 1.5bp tighter at 52bp and 259bp. The US investment-grade CDS spread narrowed 1.5bp to 52bp.

Primary markets

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (Aaa/AAA/AAA) debuted in the Kauri market with a NZ$250m (US$180m) sale of 23-month (April 14 2023) notes which priced at asset swaps plus 1bp. Westpac was sole lead manager.

