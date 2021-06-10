ASIA OPEN: Sentiment boosted by Wall Street's CPI response

MELBOURNE, Jun 11 (IFR) - Asian sentiment is supported by an ultimately positive response from Wall Street and the US Treasury market to the US May CPI report.

Headline and core (excluding food and energy) CPI rose 0.6% and 0.7% last month, above forecasts for 0.5% increases in both cases, as year on year rates accelerated to 5.0% and 3.8% – their highest levels in 13 and 29 years, respectively.

Investors focused on the report’s details, however, especially the fact that much of May’s CPI strength came from jumps in the commodity, airfare and auto indices – sectors where price spikes are expected to prove temporary.

With these details seen underpinning the Fed’s ultra-accommodative monetary strategy, the Nasdaq Composite rallied 0.78% and the S&P 500 rose 0.47% for a new record close.

The Dow Jones underperformed with a 0.06% advance as margin-sensitive financials fell 1.1% while industrials and transports slipped 0.5% and 0.7% after a House committee authorised a relatively modest US$547bn infrastructure bill.

Treasuries rebounded from knee-jerk losses on the headline CPI numbers with US 10-year yields ending 4bp lower on the day at 1.45% – 9bp below the 1.54% session high.

A smaller-than-anticipated 9,000 drop in initial claims to 376,000 also backed the Fed’s dovish policies and helped US 30-year yields decline 2bp to 2.15%. Two-year yields were unchanged again at 0.15%.

Eurozone equities lost a little ground, despite the ECB downplaying taper talk and an upward revision to its 2021 GDP forecast for the single currency bloc, to 4.6% from 4.0%.

The DAX, CAC 40 and FTSE Milan slipped 0.06%, 0.26% and 0.4%, though the FTSE 100 gained 0.1% thanks to a 6.1% jump in BT Group’s share price.

German and Italian 10-year yields eased 1bp and 3bp, to minus 0.26% and 0.80%, after the ECB said it would maintain its pace of emergency bond purchases through Q3 2021. UK 10-year yields were unchanged at 0.74%.

The European main and crossover CDS spreads narrowed 0.5bp and 3.5bp to 48bp and 236bp. The US investment-grade CDS spread tightened 1.5bp to 49bp.

Primary markets

Hyundai Capital America, rated Baa1/BBB+ (Moody's/S&P) raised US$2.7bn from a three-tranche 144A/Reg S bond offering. The US$1bn 0.875% three-year, US$850m 1.5% five-year and US$850m 2% seven-year notes priced 60bp, 82bp and 97bp wide of Treasuries versus 85bp–90bp, 105bp–110bp and 125bp–130bp initial price thoughts.

(Reporting by John Weavers; Editing by Vincent Baby)

