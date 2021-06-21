ASIA OPEN: Sentiment boosted by Wall Street rebound

MELBOURNE, Jun 22 (IFR) - Asian risk appetite has been boosted by a sizeable overnight recovery on Wall Street, where investors picked up cheapened stocks as they switched their focus back to the strengthening economic recovery.

The Dow Jones posted its biggest daily increase in three months with a 1.76% rally, headed by rebounding bank and energy sectors, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite gained 1.40% and 0.79%.

Long-dated Treasuries encountered some profit taking as the market awaits further clarification on the Fed’s rate hike and tapering strategies following last week’s hawkish shift.

On Monday, St Louis Fed President James Bullard said now “is clearly the time to open the debate over the Fed’s bond-buying programme”, while Dallas counterpart Robert Kaplan wants “to take our foot gently off the accelerator sooner rather than later”.

More dovishly, however, New York Fed President John Williams said the recovery was not yet strong enough “for the FOMC to shift its monetary policy stance”.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell may provide more colour when he appears before the House of Representatives Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis later today.

US 10-year and 30-year yields climbed 5bp and 9bp on Monday to 1.49% and 2.11%, though they remain 13bp and 6bp below last Wednesday’s closing levels. Two-year yields ended unchanged at 0.26%.

In other market news, bitcoin tumbled more than 10% to below US$31,500 following China’s latest crackdown on cryptocurrency mining.

European shares drew comfort from Wall Street gains and upbeat comments by ECB head Christine Lagarde, who said the eurozone economy could rebound quicker than expected.

The FTSE 100, DAX, CAC 40 and FTSE Milan rose 0.64%, 1.00%, 0.51% and 0.71% to recover around half of Friday’s sharp losses.

In the rates market, German, UK and Italian 10-year yields firmed 3bp, 1bp and 1bp to minus 0.17%, 0.77% and 0.88%.

The European main and crossover CDS spreads narrowed 0.5bp and 2.5bp to 48bp and 239.5bp. The US investment-grade CDS spread tightened 1.5bp to 49.5bp.

Primary markets

Rabobank New Zealand branch (Aa3/A+/A+) has launched a minimum NZ$100m (US$70m) three-year floating-rate note offering set to price today around three-month BKBM plus 38bp–40bp guidance. ANZ, BNZ and Westpac are joint lead managers.

(Reporting by John Weavers; Editing by David Holland)

((john.weavers@refinitiv.com; +0434 600 950))