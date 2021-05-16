ASIA OPEN: Sentiment boosted by upbeat Wall Street

MELBOURNE, May 17 (IFR) - A second successive positive session on Wall Street bodes well for Asian risk markets as investors continue to balance a strong US economic recovery with longer-term inflation concerns.

Retail sales came in unchanged in April, following March’s upwardly revised 10.7% surge, below expectations for a 1.0% increase, while the core rate dropped 1.5%.

Stalled sales should help contain inflation pressures, but this was hardly evident in the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment report which showed inflation expectations for this year and the next five years surging to 4.6% and 3.1% – their highest rates in over a decade,

The headline Consumer Sentiment Index surprisingly fell 5.5 points to 82.8, a big miss from the 90.4 market forecast, but the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s ruling that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks outside or indoors in many situations bodes well for the future.

Higher energy stocks on rallying crude oil prices helped the Dow Jones and S&P 500 climb 1.06% and 1.49%, while the Nasdaq Composite rallied 2.32%, boosted by a Reuters report about a coming US$52bn Washington package to aid US microchip production.

Treasuries drew comfort from the soft retail sales report as 10-year and 30-year yields declined 3bp and 6bp to 1.63% and 2.40%.

European shares were supported by energy and retail sector gains which helped the FTSE 100, DAX, CAC 40 and FTSE Milan rise 1.15%, 1.43%, 1.54% and 1.14%.

In the rates market German and UK 10-year yields eased 1bp and 4bp to minus 0.13% and 0.86%, but Italian 10-year yields rose 5bp to 1.07% amid speculation the ECB may announce a reduction in emergency bond purchases at its June meeting.

The European main and crossover CDS spreads narrowed 1.5bp and 7.5bp to 50.5bp and 251.5bp. The US investment grade CDS spread narrowed 1.5bp to 50.5bp.

Primary markets

Pacific National Holdings, rated BBB–/BBB– (Moody's/S&P), one of the largest national rail freight operators in Australia, begins investor update calls and in Australia, Asia, the UK and the US today arranged by MUFG and NAB following the company's inaugural ESG report.

Auckland-based gambling and entertainment company SkyCity Entertainment Group, rated BBB– (S&P), is due to price a maximum NZ$175m (US$129m) fixed-rate six-year senior unsecured retail note offer today after guidance was tightened from mid-swaps plus 170bp–190bp to 160bp–170bp. Westpac is arranger and joint lead manager with ANZ, CBA, Craigs, Forsyth Barr and Jarden.

Precinct Properties New Zealand has set guidance at mid-swaps plus 145bp–160bp for a maximum NZ$150m, unrated six-year senior secured green bond retail note offer, expected to price on Friday. ANZ is arranger, green bond coordinator and joint lead manager with BNZ, Forsyth Barr and Jarden.

