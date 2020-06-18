ASIA OPEN: Second wave fears weigh on equity, credit markets

MELBOURNE, June 19 (IFR) - Asian risk markets may struggle for direction this morning following a flat overnight close on Wall Street where upside potential was contained by surges in new US coronavirus cases.

Though US President Donald Trump insisted lockdowns would not be reimposed, investors see economic damage as an inevitable consequence of a second wave of infections in America and beyond.

A smaller-than-expected 58,000 decline in initial claims, to 1.508m, also weighed on sentiment as hopes for a V-shaped recovery suffered another knock.

The Dow Jones closed 0.15% in the red, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite gained 0.06% and 0.33%, respectively.

Second wave fears unsettled European cyclical stocks in particular as the FTSE 100, DAX, CAC 40 and FTSE Milan declined 0.47%, 0.81%, 0.75% and 0.51%.

Treasuries benefited from an elevated safe-haven bid with US 10-year and 30-year yields easing 3bp and 5bp to 0.70% and 1.47%. Two-year yields ended unchanged at 0.20%.

In Europe, German and Italian 10-year yields fell 3bp and 1bp to minus 0.45% and 1.36%, while UK 10-year yields firmed 3bp to 0.23%.

Europe’s main and crossover CDS spreads widened 2.5bp and 11.5bp to 67bp and 383.5bp. The US investment-grade CDS spread rose 4bp to 74.5bp.

Primary markets

Jollibee Worldwide, a subsidiary of Philippine fast-food company Jollibee Foods, raised US$600m from an unrated dual-tranche Reg S bond offering. The US$300m 4.125% 5.5-year and US$300m 4.75% 10-year notes priced at par, below 4.375% area and 5% area initial guidance.

Bank of China Hong Kong branch (A1/A/A) raised US$1bn from a two-part Reg S bond offering. A US$400m three-year floater priced at three-month Libor plus 75bp versus 110bp area initial guidance, while a US$600m 1.25% five-year note priced 103bp wide of Treasuries, well inside 140bp area initial guidance.

Inter-American Development Bank, rated Aaa/AAA (Moody's/S&P), is due to price a minimum NZ$150m (US$96.5m) five-year Kauri bond today with sole lead manager CBA. The transaction is being marketed at mid-swaps plus 43bp.

Norwegian local government funding agency Kommunalbanken (KBN), rated Aaa/AAA (Moody's/S&P), is due to price a minimum NZ$50m 10-year Kauri bond today via sole lead ANZ. The bond is being marketed at 71bp over mid-swaps.

(Reporting by John Weavers; Editing by Vincent Baby)

((john.weavers@thomsonreuters.com; 612 9373 1655; Reuters Messaging: john.weavers.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.