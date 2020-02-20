ASIA OPEN: Safe havens in demand on coronavirus contagion fears

SYDNEY, Feb 21 (IFR) - Asian risk markets look set for initial markdowns following an overnight bout of safe-haven switching on revived coronavirus contagion fears.

Reports of two deaths in Japan, a rise in new infections in South Korea and 36 new cases in a central Beijing hospital prompted investors to reassess their assumptions that the outbreak was being contained.

Wall Street knee-jerked lower on the Beijing hospital headlines and though prices made a partial recovery in late New York trading, the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed 0.44%, 0.38% and 0.67% in the red, as technology stocks fell around 1%.

European shares suffered their worst day in three weeks with disappointing earnings from Swiss Re and Spain’s Telefonica exacerbating Thursday’s coronavirus-related gloom.

The DAX, CAC 40 and FTSE Milan slumped 0.91%, 0.80% and 1.56%, while the FTSE 100 outperformed with a modest 0.27% slippage, supported by a 7.3% rally for UK medical tech firm Smith & Nephew on strong revenue growth.

Treasuries gained ground as safe-haven demand outweighed a surprise jump in the Philly Fed Business Conditions Index from 17.0 to a four-year high of 37.7, trouncing expectations of a decline to 12.0.

US two-year, 10-year and 30-year yields ended the session 3bp, 4bp and 3bp lower at 1.39%, 1.52% and 1.98%.

European sovereign bonds were also well bid with German, UK and Italian 10-year yields easing 2bp, 2bp and 4bp to minus 0.44%, 0.58% and 0.92%.

Europe’s main and crossover CDS spreads ended unchanged and 3.5bp wider at 42bp and 215bp. The US investment grade spread rose 1bp to 45.5bp.

Primary markets

Singapore's DBS Group Holdings, rated Aa2/AA– (Moody's/Fitch), issued a US$1bn 3.3% perpetual non-call five Additional Tier 1 Reg S note at par, inside initial guidance in the 3.65% area. The note has expected ratings of Baa1/BBB (Moody's/Fitch).

Hong Kong-listed Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, rated Baa3/BBB– (Moody's/S&P), priced a US$600m five-year Reg S bond at Treasuries plus 133bp versus 170bp area initial guidance.

Shui On Land sold a US$400m 5.5% five-year non-call three Reg S note at par, below 5.875% area initial guidance.

Northern Territory Treasury Corp, rated Aa3 (Moody's), is due to issue this week’s third syndicated bond by an Australian state government today. Initial guidance is EFP (10-year futures) plus 89bp–93bp for the 2.0% April 21 2031 notes via joint leads ANZ, NAB and UBS.

