ASIA OPEN: Risk sentiment dented by US inflation fears

Asian risk assets look set for initial markdowns following overnight technology-led losses on Wall Street amid fears of a lasting upturn in US inflation.

The Fed has consistently predicted only a transient rise in inflation as the economy rebounds, but the Treasury market is not convinced as the beak-even rate of five-year and 10-year Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) climbed to 2.72% and 2.54% on Monday, their highest levels since 2011 and 2013.

US 10-year and 30-year yields rose 2bp and 4bp to 1.60% and 2.32% ahead of the April CPI report on Wednesday, while upcoming auctions of US$58bn three-year, US$41bn 10-year and US$27bn 30-year notes, from Tuesday to Thursday, also weighed.

Rate-sensitive tech stocks were offloaded as the Nasdaq Composite plunged 2.55%, but rotation strategies into recovery/cyclical sectors limited losses to 0.10% and 1.04% for the Dow Jones and S&P 500.

In-demand mining stocks supported European shares as the DAX ended unchanged in percentage terms and the CAC 40 and FTSE Milan gained 0.01% and 0.78%.

The FTSE 100 underperformed with a 0.08% decline as sterling strength, after the UK announced a further easing of lockdown restrictions, weakened exporters.

Core European rates markets matched moves in the US Treasury market with German and UK 10-year yields both firming 2bp, to minus 0.20% and 0.8%, while Italian 10-year yields eased 3bp to 0.89%.

The European main and crossover CDS spreads ended unchanged at 50bp and 251bp. The US investment-grade CDS spread widened 1bp to 51.5bp.

Today is Federal Budget Day in Australia, but the details will not be revealed before the Treasurer begins his speech at 7:30pm Sydney time. 

Primary markets

State-owned toll-road operator Korea Expressway, rated Aa2/AA (Moody's/S&P), issued a US$500m 1.125% five-year 144A/Reg S sustainability bond at Treasuries plus 47.5bp, inside initial guidance in the 80bp area.

Hong Kong airline Cathay Pacific Airways sold an unrated US$650m 4.875% 5.25-year senior unsecured Reg S bond at par versus initial guidance in the 5.2% area.

Chinese property developer KWG Group Holdings, rated B1/B+/BB–, priced a US$378m 6% 5.25-year non-call 3.25 senior Reg S green note at par, 50bp below 6.5% area initial guidance.

Zhongliang Holdings Group sold a US$300m 8.5% 364-day senior green note to yield 9.375%, below initial guidance in the 9.625% area. The Chinese property developer is rated B1/B+/B+/BB (Moody’s/S&P/Fitch/Lianhe Global) and the Reg S note has an expected rating of B+ (Fitch).

The New Zealand Local Government Funding Agency, rated AAA/AA+ (S&P/Fitch), has set guidance at mid-swaps plus 35bp–38bp for an indicative NZ$300m (US$218m) senior unsecured 10-year retail note offer which will price tomorrow. BNZ is arranger and joint lead manager with ANZ, CBA and Westpac.

