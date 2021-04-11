ASIA OPEN: Risk sentiment bolstered by upbeat Wall Street

MELBOURNE, Apr 12 (IFR) - Asian risk assets are likely to be in demand this morning after Wall Street broke more records last Friday, despite rising US inflationary pressures and higher Treasury yields.

The Dow Jones and S&P 500 climbed 0.89% and 0.77%, to scale new closing peaks, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.51% ahead of the quarterly earnings season which will see JP Morgan, Wells Fargo Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley report on Wednesday and Thursday.

Equity investors shrugged off a 1% spike in US producer prices in March, double the 0.5% consensus forecast, as the year-on-year rate accelerated from 2.8% from 4.2%.

The core rate, which excludes food and energy, rose 0.7% for an annual 3.1% increase versus 2.5% market expectations.

The Fed has provided reassurance previously by predicting inflation spikes would prove temporary with no need to raise rates until the labour market has tightened significantly. Tuesday’s US March CPI report will still be watched anxiously, however.

The regional data focus this week will be on China with Q1 GDP, March retail sales and industrial output all due for release.

Treasuries responded negatively to the PPI report and with US$120bn of upcoming three-year, 10-year and 30-year supply to absorb, US 10-year and 30-year yields both rose 3bp, to 1.66% and 2.34%. Two-year yields firmed 1bp to 0.16%.

European shares ended another constructive week rather mixed with the FTSE 100 and FTSE Milan slipping 0.38% and 0.6% on Friday, while the DAX and CAC 40 gained 0.21% and 0.06%.

Bunds, Gilts and BTPs at least matched Treasuries’ Friday losses with 10-year German, UK and Italian rising 4bp, 3bp and 6bp to minus 0.30% and 0.78% and 0.73%.

The European main and crossover CDS spreads ended unchanged and 1.5bp wider at 50.5bp and 246bp. The US investment-grade CDS spread was unchanged at 51bp.

Primary markets

The Australian Office of Financial Management (Aaa/AAA/AAA) is due to launch and price a syndicated sale of new November 21 2032 Treasury bonds this week with joint lead managers CBA, Deutsche Bank, UBS and Westpac.

