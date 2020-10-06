ASIA OPEN: Risk rally derailed as Trump halts Covid relief talks

MELBOURNE, Oct 7 (IFR) - Asian risk assets face initial markdowns after US President Donald Trump sent Wall Street into a tailspin by calling off negotiations with Democratic lawmakers on a new coronavirus relief bill.

Recent gains had been fuelled by expectations of a near term agreement which is badly needed for a US economy whose recovery is far from complete, as Fed Chairman Jerome Powell stressed overnight.

Trump’s decision to halt bilateral talks until after the November 3 election triggered a 2% reversal for the S&P 500 which ended Tuesday trading down 1.40%. The Dow Jones and Nasdaq Composite posted similar losses of 1.34% and 1.57%.

Concerns are mounting about Trump’s erratic behaviour ahead of and beyond next month’s election, which polls show he is increasingly likely to lose.

European equity bourses closed before Trump’s explosive tweet with modest gains as the FTSE 100, DAX, CAC 40 and FTSE Milan advanced 0.12%, 0.61%, 0.48% and 0.85%.

Treasuries struggled in early New York trading with yields hitting four-month highs on this week’s huge government supply and the growing prospect of Joe Biden winning the presidential election.

Trump’s tweet prompted an abrupt about-turn as US 10-year and 30-year yields both ended the session 2bp lower at 0.74% and 1.54%. US two-year yields rose 1bp to 0.15%.

German and Italian 10-year yields eased 1bp and 2bp to minus 0.51% and 0.78% as UK 10-year yields ended unchanged at 0.29%.

Europe’s main and crossover CDS spreads narrowed 2.5bp and 11bp to 54bp and 321.5bp. The US investment grade CDS rose 1bp to 58bp.

Chinese internet company Baidu, rated A3/A (Moody's/Fitch), raised US$950m from a dual-tranche SEC-registered senior unsecured bond offering. The US$650m 1.72% 5.5-year and US$300m 2.375% 10-year notes priced 140bp and 160bp wide of Treasuries, versus 170bp area and 190bp area IPTs.

