ASIA OPEN: Risk rally deepens on vaccine rollouts, US stimulus

MELBOURNE, Feb 9 (IFR) - Asian risk appetite is fortified by fresh overnight advances on Wall Street, where investors cheered the impending US$1.9trn fiscal stimulus package and progress in the deployment of Covid-19 vaccines.

A 4.2% rally in energy stocks on rising oil prices helped the Dow Jones and S&P 500 climb 0.76% and 0.74% with both indices posting six successive gains for the first time since August. The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.95% as all three US equity benchmarks scaled new closing peaks.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi predicted the relief bill will pass through Congress within weeks, a move that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen believes could help return the US to full employment in 2022.

Meanwhile an improving vaccine rollout, with over 32m doses now administered, alongside falling contagion and hospitalisation rates helped focus attention on economic recovery prospects.

Recovery hopes and M&A headlines supported European shares as the FTSE 100 and CAC 40 rose 0.53% and 0.47%, while the FTSE Milan surged 1.48% on the increasing likelihood of a new coalition government led by former ECB Governor Mario Draghi.

The DAX underperformed, rising just 0.03%, after German industrial output came in flat in December, below forecasts for a 0.3% increase, despite robust export demand from China.

Long-dated Treasuries regained some of the ground lost in recent days on government borrowing and rising inflation concerns as US 10-year and 30-year yields eased 1bp and 4bp to 1.16% and 1.94%. Two-year yields were unchanged at 0.11%.

BTPs continued to benefit from the improving political outlook, with Italian 10-year yields declining 3bp to 0.51%. German and UK 10-year ended unchanged and 2bp lower at minus 0.44% and 0.48%.

The European main and crossover CDS spreads were unchanged and 1bp wider at 47.5bp and 243.5bp. The US investment grade CDS spread tightened 0.5bp to 50.5bp.

Primary markets

India’s UltraTech Cement, rated Baa3/BBB– (Moody's/Fitch) issued a US$400m 2.8% 10-year 144A/Reg S sustainability-linked bond at Treasuries plus 167.5bp versus initial guidance in the 210bp area.

South Australian Government Financing Authority, rated Aa1/AA+ (Moody’s/S&P), is expected to price a syndicated sale of new 1.75% May 24 2034 bonds today to raise up to A$1bn (US$765m). Initial guidance is EFP (10-year futures) plus 64bp–66bp while Bank of America, CBA, NAB and UBS are joint lead managers.

Retirement village owner and operator Arvida Group has set guidance at mid-swaps plus 180bp–200bp for a maximum NZ$125m (US$90m) seven-year secured retail note offer that closes on Friday. ANZ is arranger and joint lead manager with Craigs Investment Partners, Forsyth Barr and Jarden Securities.

(Reporting by John Weavers; Editing by David Holland)

