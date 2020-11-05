ASIA OPEN: Risk rally deepens on Biden presidency, Republican Senate

MELBOURNE, November 6 (IFR) - Another strong overnight performance on Wall Street bodes well for Asian risk assets as US investors continued to respond favourably to a likely Joe Biden presidency and, more importantly, the Republican Party’s continuing control of the US Senate.

Biden continues to inch his way towards the White House as mail-in ballots in contested states, including Pennsylvania and Georgia, steadily improve his prospects of passing the key 270 electoral college target.

Incumbent Donald Trump has sent out numerous legal challenges, but few analysts give him much of a chance of overturning the election if, as expected, Biden secures an electoral college majority.

The Democratic Party’s failure to capture the Senate, as many polls had predicted, has been well received on Wall Street because a Republican Senate implies a smaller-than-expected fiscal stimulus package, less chance of capital tax hikes and fewer anti-trust cases.

The monthly FOMC meeting provided further support to equity investors as the Fed pledged to do whatever it takes to sustain the economic recovery.

Blue chip tech stocks soared again as the Nasdaq Composite rallied 2.59%, bettering the still impressive 1.95% increases posted by both the Dow Jones and S&P 500.

Treasuries consolidated Wednesday’s large gains made on scaled back fiscal stimulus bets as US two-year and 10-year yields ended unchanged at 0.15% and 0.78%, while 30-year yields declined a further 1bp to 1.55%.

Eurozone shares also delivered sizeable gains with an upbeat Wall Street, strong quarterly earnings and huge new UK stimulus underpinning the risk-on mood as the DAX, CAC 40 and FTSE Milan rose 1.98%, 1.24% and 1.93%.

The FTSE 100 underperformed with a 0.39% advance, despite support from sterling’s overnight slippage after the Bank of England announced a bigger-than-expected £150bn (US$195bn) increase in its bond-buying programme and UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak extended the government’s expensive coronavirus furlough scheme.

In the rates market UK 10-year yields rose 2bp to 0.23%, German 10-year yields ended unchanged at minus 0.64% and Italian 10-year yields declined 1bp to 0.64%.

Europe’s main and crossover CDS spreads tightened 4.5bp and 18.5bp to 53.5bp and 310.5bp. The US investment grade CDS spread narrowed 3bp to 54bp.

(Reporting by John Weavers; Editing by David Holland)

