ASIA OPEN: Risk markets supported by Wall Street recovery

MELBOURNE, Jan 29 (IFR) - Asian risk markets are supported by an overnight recovery on Wall Street, where fears receded of large-scale hedge fund selling to cover exposed short positions.

Retail trading platforms, including Robinhood and Interactive Brokers, limited trading in stocks like GameStop that had soared this week, thereby reducing the threat of forced investor withdrawals from the broader market.

A generally strong start to the earnings season provided underlying support as bargain hunters got to work following Wednesday’s sharp sell-off.

Microsoft and Google parent Alphabet rose 2.6% and 1.9% to help the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite advance 0.99%, 0.98% and 0.50%, despite a counterintuitive 3.5% slump in Apple’s share price following its better-than-expected results.

Eurozone equities were in demand on Wall Street’s rebound and favourable regional earnings news as the DAX, CAC 40 and FTSE Milan rose 0.33%, 0.93% and 1.17%.

The FTSE 100 underperformed, slipping 0.63%, as exporters were hit by sterling’s profit-sapping overnight gains.

Thursday’s risk revival weighed on long-dated Treasuries, with US 10-year and 30-year yields climbing 6bp and 5bp to 1.07% and 1.83%, while two-year yields were unchanged at 0.12%.

German 10-year yields eased 1bp to minus 0.54%, despite a jump in its EU harmonised CPI, to plus 1.6% year on year from minus 0.7% in December, though UK and Italian 10-year yields both rose 2bp, to 0.29% and 0.64%.

Europe’s main and crossover CDS spreads rose 0.5bp and narrowed 1bp to 52bp and 267.5bp. The US investment grade CDS spread tightened 1.5bp to 53.5bp.

Primary markets

Airport Authority Hong Kong, rated AA+ (S&P), raised US$1.5bn from a two-part 144A/Reg S bond offering. The US$900m 1.625% 10-year and US$600m 2.625% 30-year notes priced 65bp and 80bp wide of Treasuries versus 100bp area and 120bp area initial guidance.

Bank of China, through its Hong Kong branch (A1/A/A), priced a US$500m 0.75% three-year Reg S bond at Treasuries plus 67bp, inside 110bp area initial guidance.

Queensland Treasury Corp (Aa1/AA+/AA) is expected to price an Australian dollar 1.5% August 20 2032 syndicated bond offering today via ANZ, CBA and Citigroup. Initial guidance is EFP (10-year futures) plus 40bp–43bp.

Asian Development Bank (Aaa/AAA/AAA) will price a minimum NZ$300m (US$216m) seven-year Kauri bond offering today with joint leads ANZ, CBA and TD Securities. Guidance is mid-swaps plus 24bp.

(Reporting by John Weavers; Editing by David Holland)

((john.weavers@refinitiv.com; +0434 600 950))